The Latest: Murder suspect released after posting $35M bail

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a California murder suspect posting $35 million bail to gain release:

A Northern California woman accused of killing the father of her two children was released from jail after posting $35 million bail.

Tiffany Li rushed out of the jail Thursday at about 1:45 p.m. with a bodyguard, wearing a baseball hat and a hood pulled tight around her head. She declined to comment to reporters.

She was whisked away in a black Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Her lawyer declined to say where Li would live until her September trial, but says she will not return to the suburban San Francisco mansion where she lived and was arrested 10 months ago.

She was ordered to live under house arrest and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Tiffany Li pleaded not guilty to murder and directing her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green and dispose of his body. Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her children.

Li was arrested in May in Hillsborough, a wealthy suburb 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Li's attorney says people connected to her mother raised $4 million in cash and pledged $62 million property. California requires twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She must remain on house arrest and submit to round-the-clock electronic monitoring until her September trial if she's released Thursday.