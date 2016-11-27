The Latest: Gunman identified in murder-suicide in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of four people found dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide at an Alaska hotel (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Police in Alaska say a preliminary investigation shows 22-year-old McKay Hutton was the gunman who killed three others —including an infant — and himself at a hotel on Friday.

The Fairbanks police public information officer released a statement Saturday saying a motive is unknown. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Linda Hutton, 22-year-old Emily McDonald and 8-week-old Teagan Hutton.

Hotel staff called Fairbanks police and fire departments to a Hampton Inn on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, a man found crying in a second-floor hallway directed police to a nearby room, where they found the bodies.

Police say the man who pointed them toward the bodies is a family member who wasn't present during the shooting and is not being identified because he is not a suspect.

A single firearm was recovered in the room.

Autopsies will be performed on the victims on Monday.

9:55 a.m.

Police in Alaska say no one else is at risk following the deaths of four people, including an infant, in a hotel in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Hotel staff called Fairbanks police and fire departments to a Hampton Inn on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, a man found crying in a second-floor hallway directed police to a nearby room, where they found the bodies.

Authorities said in a news release they are not identifying the man who pointed them toward the bodies because he is not a suspect.

The dead were identified as 54-year-old Linda Hutton, 22-year-old Emily McDonald, 22-year-old McKay Hutton and 8-week-old Teagan Hutton.

Police say all had gunshot wounds. There is no indication drugs or alcohol was involved.

Autopsies will be performed on the victims.

2:45 a.m.

Authorities in Alaska say they are investigating the deaths of four people in a hotel room as a murder-suicide. The dead include a 2-month-old girl.

Fairbanks police and fire departments were called to a Hampton Inn on Friday afternoon by hotel staff. Arriving officers found a man crying as he sat in a second-floor hallway. Police say he directed officers to a nearby room, where they found the bodies.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Linda Hutton, 22-year-old Emily McDonald, 22-year-old McKay Hutton and 8-week-old Teagan Hutton.

The police department says all had gunshot wounds. They say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol was involved.

Police say details involving the shooter or any motive is still under investigation.

Autopsies will be performed on the victims.