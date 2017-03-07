The Latest: WH says Trump 'committed' to House health bill

White House Press secretary Sean Spicer walks out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington to speak with members of the media, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on new Republican legislation to replace the health care law (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the president is "absolutely committed" to the new House Republican health care legislation, as several conservative groups line up in opposition to the plan.

President Donald Trump earlier in the day praised the "wonderful new Healthcare Bill," adding that it is now "out for review and negotiation."

Conservative groups came out against the plan Tuesday.

Michael Needham, chief executive officer of Heritage Action for America, said in a statement that the proposal "not only accepts the flawed progressive premises of Obamacare but expands upon them."

Club for Growth president David McIntosh put out a statement saying: "The problems with this bill are not just what's in it, but also what's missing: namely, the critical free-market solution of selling health insurance across state lines."

___

12:45 p.m.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia has joined three Republican colleagues in criticizing the House proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. They say they won't support a plan lacking stability for people enrolled in expanded Medicaid.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the four senators say the proposed replacement lacks needed flexibility for states.

Capito and Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska note that Medicaid covers 72 million people and it's "the core of the health safety net."

___

12:30 p.m.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee is calling the new House GOP health care bill "a step in the wrong direction."

Lee has joined fellow Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas in questioning the House approach, objecting in particular to refundable tax credits.

Lee said the problem is: "We don't know how many people would use this new tax credit, we don't know how much it will cost, and we don't know if this bill will make health care more affordable for Americans."

Paul called the new bill "Obamacare Lite." Cruz said he was still studying the details but believes Congress should start with repeal.

The conservative Club For Growth said the legislation doesn't go far enough and called it "RyanCare," after House Speaker Paul Ryan.

___

12:20 p.m.

The House GOP health bill would cut more than 20 taxes enacted under President Barack Obama's heath law. This would save taxpayers nearly $600 billion over the next decade — with the bulk of the money going to the wealthy.

The estimate does not include the cost of new tax credits to help people buy health insurance. Those estimates are not yet public.

The biggest tax cut would eliminate a 3.8 percent tax on investment income for high-income individuals and families. Congressional estimates show that eliminating the tax would save these taxpayers $158 billion over the next decade.

About 90 percent of the benefit from repealing the tax would go to the top 1 percent of earners, who make $700,000 or more, according to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center.

___

11:25 a.m.

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady is dismissing conservative criticism of the House GOP's new plan to replace President Barack Obama's health law.

One of those conservative critics, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, called the plan "Obamacare Lite."

Refuting that description, Brady told reporters Tuesday at a news conference that the plan is "Obamacare gone."

Brady's committee will start considering the bill Wednesday, as will the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Brady and Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon held a news conference as they try to rally support for the legislation.

___

11:00 a.m.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz says that the GOP's long-awaited health care plan may lead people to put aside money for their health care instead of "getting that new iPhone."

That's the Utah Republican's advice to consumers who are concerned about the changes to the health care system that may be on the way under the House GOP's long-awaited health care plan.

The plan puts more emphasis on health savings accounts at the expense of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, which offers more generous subsidies of insurance premiums.

To make his point, on CNN's "New Day," Chaffetz advised consumers that instead of buying a new phone "maybe they should invest in their own health care."