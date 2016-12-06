The Latest: Michigan bill would make Stein pay recount costs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the presidential recount efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein could be forced to pay the entire cost of Michigan's statewide recount under a bill advancing in the state Legislature.

The Republican-controlled House Elections Committee approved the legislation Tuesday. It would require any candidate who loses by more than 5 percentage points to pay 100 percent of the estimated cost of the recount.

Those candidates now pay $125 per precinct, which is Stein's case is nearly $1 million. Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has said the recount may cost $5 million.

The bill would retroactively apply to Stein. Democrats voting against the measure questioned the constitutionality of changing the rules "in the middle of the game."

The sponsor, Republican state Rep. Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for "frivolous" recounts.

___

10:30 a.m.

The county that includes Detroit is among six in Michigan that have started recounts of the state's presidential election results.

Wayne County's recount got underway Tuesday at a Detroit convention hall. Seven of the state's other 83 counties have also started recounts since Monday.

Fred Woodhams, a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, says it's possible not all votes will be recounted in Wayne County because of improper seals on ballot boxes and other issues. In such cases, the original vote would stand. Democrat Hillary Clinton won 67 percent of Wayne County's vote.

The recount is being driven by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who also requested recounts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republican Donald Trump narrowly won all three states, with Stein getting about 1 percent in each.

___

2:10 a.m.

The presidential recount in Michigan expands Tuesday to its largest county, which includes Detroit, and five other counties, and the fate of a statewide recount push in Pennsylvania awaits action in federal court.

President-elect Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in both states and Wisconsin, which started its recount last week. The recounts requested by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein were not expected to change enough votes to overturn the result of the election.

Stein, who received about 1 percent of the vote in all three states, says her intent is to verify the vote's accuracy. She has suggested, with no evidence, that votes cast were susceptible to computer hacking.

A partial recount underway in Nevada was requested by independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente.