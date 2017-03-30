The Latest: Mexican man freed from detention thankful

Daniel Ramirez Medina, second from right, walks out of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., with his attorney, Luis Cortes, right, and his brother, left, who has not been identified by name, after Ramirez was released from federal custody, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Ramirez had spent more than six weeks in immigration detention despite his participation in a program designed to prevent the deportation of those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on the case of a Mexican man arrested in the Seattle area despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children (all times local):

A Mexican man who was detained despite his participation in a program designed to prevent the deportation of people brought to the U.S. illegally as children says he's happy to be reunited with his family.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was freed from detention Wednesday in Tacoma, Washington. A judge ordered his release until his next immigration court hearing.

In a statement, the 24-year-old Ramirez said he was "happy" and "thankful for the support that I've gotten from everyone who helped me and for the opportunity to live in such an amazing country."

Judge John Odell on Tuesday approved freeing the 24-year-old Ramirez until his next immigration court hearing.

Immigration agents arrested him last month in suburban Seattle, saying he acknowledged affiliating with gangs. Officials then revoked his protected status.

Ramirez adamantly denies any gang ties or making any such admission.

Ramirez was welcomed by supporters in the lobby of a detention facility after he was freed.

A Mexican man who has spent more than six weeks in immigration detention despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children was expected to be released from custody as soon as Wednesday pending deportation proceedings, his lawyers said.

It comes after Judge John Odell in Tacoma approved freeing Daniel Ramirez Medina, 24, until his next immigration court hearing. Immigration agents arrested him last month in suburban Seattle, saying he acknowledged affiliating with gangs. Officials then revoked his protected status.

Ramirez adamantly denies any gang ties or making any such admission. He spent 40 minutes answering questions from prosecutors during a two-hour hearing Tuesday, repeatedly denying any gang connections, his attorney, Mark Rosenbaum, said.