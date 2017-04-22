The Latest: Thousands join global rallies for science

Anne Herdman Royal wears a brain hat during the March for Science on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn. About a thousand demonstrators marched from the Main Terrain Art Park to Riverfront Parkway and back in support of science and education in solidarity with other marches nationwide. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the March for Science, with events around the world intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts (all times EDT):

5:40 p.m.

Scientists, students and research advocates are marking Earth Day by conveying a global message about scientific freedom without political interference.

Those participating in science marches around the world are also arguing for adequate spending for future breakthroughs and the value of scientific pursuits.

President Donald Trump issued an Earth Day statement, saying that "rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate."

One of the organizers of the first Earth Day, Denis Hayes, says the crowd he saw on the National Mall in Washington appeared energized and "magical," almost like what he saw that first day 47 years ago.

___

2:31 p.m.

Kathryn Oakes Hall pinned a sign to the back of her T-shirt as she made her way to the march in Santa Fe, New Mexico: "Nine months pregnant, so mad I'm here."

"I'd rather be sitting on the couch," she said.

But she marched anyway because she worried about her baby's future in a world that seems to consider science disposable. Her husband is an engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory, she studied anthropology, she even has a dog named rocket.

So they joined thousands marching in Santa Fe, many of whom stopped her to remark on her pregnancy, with a mix of administration and concern.

She wore a white T-shirt, with a drawing of the earth stretched over her belly, and carried a sign that read "evidence-based policy and not policy-based evidence."

___

1:45 p.m.

Ice photographer and filmmaker James Balog, who says he was watched trillions of tons of ice melt, told the Washington crowd that talking about the science of climate change in the face of the Trump administration and climate change deniers is "a battle between objective reality and ideological fiction."

Pennsylvania State University's Michael Mann got a loud cheer just for his sentence "I am a climate scientist."

Mann, who first created the hockey stick that showed a spike in recent global temperatures after thousands of years said, "there was no more noble pursuit than seeking to insure that policy is informed by the objective assessment of scientific evidence."

Software engineer Bill Wood of Rockville, Maryland, had a plastic protected sign that read "things are so bad even the introverts had to come out."

___

1:28 p.m.

President Donald Trump says in an Earth Day statement that his administration is "committed to keeping our air and water clean, to preserving our forests, lakes and open spaces and to protecting endangered species."

But that won't be done, he says, in a way that harms "working families" and says the government is "reducing unnecessary burdens on American workers and American companies, while being mindful that our actions must also protect the environment."

His comments come as thousands of people around the world participate in science rallies.

___

1:10 p.m.

Hundreds turned out in light rain for a pro-science rally on the Vermont statehouse lawn in Montpelier. One of the speakers, Rose Paul, director of conservation science for The Nature Conservancy of Vermont, told the crowd that "Science is not a partisan issue." She said "climate change is happening" and scientists are needed to help understand how shifting weather patterns are affecting the world.

___

12:43 p.m.

Denis Hayes, who co-organized the first Earth Day 47 years ago, said the crowd he saw from the speaker's platform on the National Mall in Washington was energized in a rare way, similar to what he saw in the first Earth Day. That's unusual for an odd numbered anniversary, he said.

"This magical thing that sometimes happens, sometimes doesn't happen," Hayes said. "The reason that it happens is that you've got a clear enemy. For this kind of weather this is an amazing crowd. You're not out there today unless you really care."

___

12:36 p.m.

Lara Stephens-Brown, a graduate student studying veterinary medicine at the University of Minnesota, joined thousands marching in St. Paul.

They chanted "hey hey, ho ho, we won't let this planet go."

There are cancer survivors and doctors with signs that say "science saves lives," she said, and estimated that 90 percent of the signs are not political.