Latest: Husband of plane crash survivor says she's stable

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a small plane that crashed into homes in California (all times local):

6 p.m.

The husband of one of the survivors of a fiery plane crash that killed three people says he is at his wife's side and talking to her at a California hospital.

Richard Pierce said his wife Stacey Pierce has been stabilized after undergoing surgery on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters earlier called her condition critical.

Richard Pierce tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2lVJlA1) that his daughter was one of the two junior-high age girls who the group had flown to watch at a weekend cheerleading competition at Disney California Adventure Park. He says the girl went back to school Wednesday.

Stacey Pierce's parents, the 83-year-old pilot Nouri Hijazi and his 67-year-old wife Dana Hijazi, were killed in the crash.

Richard Pierce says Dana Hijazi was from Poland, and relatives are coming to California from there to support the family.

___

11:45 a.m.

A woman says her sister-in-law was one of two survivors of a fiery small plane crash in Riverside, California, and her sister-in-law's parents were among those killed.

KNTV reports Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mddQCk ) that Christy Crown identified plane owner Nouri Hijazi and his wife Dana as two of the three people killed in the crash.

Crown says their daughter, Stacey, is in critical condition.

The family and two others were returning to San Jose on Monday from a trip to a cheerleading competition in Southern California when their plane plummeted into a neighborhood in Riverside.

6:45 a.m.

A San Jose man says his 22-year-old sister was killed and his mother survived when a small plane crashed into homes in Southern California on Monday.

Brandon Fareles tells KGO-TV (http://abc7ne.ws/2lTn1XM ) that his mother, Sylvia, called him before Monday's flight and said she was worried about the rainy weather. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in Riverside.

The crash of the Cessna killed a man, a woman and a teenager. Two other women were ejected. The women were hospitalized with critical injuries. Authorities have not identified them. No one on the ground was hurt.

Fareles says his 22-year-old sister, Adine, is among the dead. He says his mother is recovering from surgery after suffering severe burns.

They were returning from a cheerleading competition in Southern California where Adine's younger sister competed.

KGO says the Union Middle School student arrived safely back in San Jose by bus with the rest of her team.