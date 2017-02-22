The Latest: State: Reforms didn't cut sentence of suspect

This undated booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Michael Christopher Mejia, 26. Authorities have identified Mejia as the suspect they say fatally shot Whittier, Calif., police officer Keith Boyerand injured another as the officers responded to a traffic accident Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Authorities say Mejia is a known gang member who was recently released from jail. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of two California police officers as they responded to a traffic accident (all times local):

4 p.m.

A spokesman for the California prison system says recent criminal justice reform measures had no impact on the length of a previous prison sentence of a man now accused of fatally shooting a police officer and injuring another on Monday

Michael Christopher Mejia was identified Tuesday as the suspect responsible for the slaying of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer. A second officer, Patrick Hazell, was wounded.

Prison officials say Mejia had served time in prison for robbery and auto theft charges and was released on probation in April under a reform measure known as Assembly Bill 109 that allows some offenders to be released on probation instead of parole.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Jeffrey Callison said Tuesday the measure did not impact when Mejia was released from state prison.

On Monday, Whittier police Chief Jeff Piper criticized the initiative and other measures, saying they were "laws that are raising crimes."

___

2 p.m.

Authorities have identified a suspect they say fatally shot a California police officer and injured another as the officers responded to a traffic accident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect Tuesday as Michael Christopher Mejia

Authorities say the 26-year-old is a known gang member who was recently released from jail.

They say Mejia killed his cousin, 47-year-old Roy Torres, and then stole his car before he rear-ended another car in Whittier on Monday.

When officers arrived to the crash scene, investigators said Mejia pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Officer Keith Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the department, was killed. Another officer, Officer Patrick Hazell, was wounded.

The officers shot back, and Mejia was wounded. He remained hospitalized Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.