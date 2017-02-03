The Latest: Man charged in Denver transit guard killing

This booking photo released on Feb. 2, 2017 by the Denver Police Department shows homicide suspect Joshua A. Cummings in Denver. Cummings was arrested shortly after the point-blank shooting death of a transit guard in downtown Denver on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Denver Police Department via AP)

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Denver transit guard (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A 37-year-old man accused of killing a Denver transit guard has been charged with first-degree murder.

Joshua Cummings was advised of the charge filed against him in the death of Scott Von Lanken during a brief court appearance on Friday.

He wore a red jail jumpsuit and had his arms and legs shackled as he faced Judge Martin Egelhoff.

He answered "Yes sir" when the judge asked him if he understood his rights. He hasn't been asked to enter a plea yet.

Before he was led away he asked his lawyer for help getting a Quran, saying jail officials had been "dragging their feet."

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann declined to say whether investigators had uncovered a motive for the shooting.

She says the case is still being investigated.

