The Latest: Man claims innocence in ambulance driver's death

A man accused of fatally running over a New York City emergency medical technician with her ambulance says he's innocent.

Jose Gonzalez was walked between a throng of angry EMTs early Friday as he was led from a police precinct to criminal court to face charges of murder and operating a vehicle high on drugs. The 25-year-old told reporters he did nothing wrong.

Police say Gonzalez was riding on the back bumper of the ambulance Thursday evening. Police say he jumped into the ambulance and sped off when the EMTs got out, plowing over 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo. They say he also attacked her partner.

Police say he slammed into some parked cars before hitting a snowbank. Video posted on Twitter captured the gruesome scene and showed the partner weeping over her fallen colleague.

An emergency medical technician and mother of five is dead after she was run over by her own ambulance that had just been stolen.

Police say 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo and another EMT were in the process of responding to a call Thursday night in the Bronx when they were alerted that a man was riding on the back of their ambulance.

Police say they stopped the ambulance and got out to see what was happening. The man, in turn, got into the driver's side. Police say he put the ambulance in reverse, striking Arroyo.

The ambulance then crashed into several parked cars and got stuck on a snowbank. A passing Metropolitan Transportation Authority K-9 officer subdued the man with the help of a bystander.

Arroyo's partner suffered a minor injury.