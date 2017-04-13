The Latest: Little new information in unsolved killing of 8

FILE – In this April 27, 2016, file photo, Ohio State Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, speaks to reporters alongside Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference in Waverly, Ohio. DeWine and Reader planned a news conference Thursday, April 13, 2017, about the unsolved killings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family whose bodies were found at four homes near Piketon, Ohio, on April 22, 2016, as the anniversary of the massacre approaches. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the unsolved killing of eight family members in southern Ohio (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Investigators are offering little new information about the unsolved massacre of eight family members in Ohio as the anniversary of their deaths approaches, but the state attorney general says "significant progress" has been made.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said Thursday that investigators believe people still aren't being forthcoming with their information on last year's killings out of fear their unrelated criminal activity could incriminate them.

DeWine emphasized that his office's focus is on the homicide investigation. He says investigators will be fair when people come forward.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says investigators are getting closer and justice will be served eventually.

On April 22, 2016, investigators found seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family shot to death at four homes near Piketon, in southern Ohio.

___

12:20 a.m.

Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office is leading the investigation, is planning to hold a news conference on Thursday with Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader.

On April 22, 2016, investigators found seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family shot to death at four homes near Piketon, about 68 miles (109 kilometers) south of Columbus.

A newborn, another baby and a young child were unharmed.

Despite a massive investigation, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.