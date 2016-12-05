The Latest: Little change in Wisconsin recount results

Jill Stein, the presidential Green Party candidate, speaks at a news conference in front of Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. Stein is spearheading recount efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the presidential recount efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Six Wisconsin counties have completed recounting ballots in the presidential race and the margin between winner Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has not changed.

Both Clinton and Trump lost 20 votes each in the six counties that had finished as of Monday morning. Trump won Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes. The recount that began Thursday was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. She also requested recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says no significant issues have been reported after four full days of recounting. It says any changes between canvass results and recount totals have been due to human error.

The Elections Commission says the recount is on track to be done by the state-imposed deadline of 8 p.m. Dec. 12. All states must certify election results by Dec. 13.

___

1 p.m.

Michigan has started its presidential election recount.

Oakland County, in the Detroit area, started re-counting its votes Monday after a federal judge ordered elections officials to get the process moving to meet a Dec. 13 deadline. Ingham County also started Monday, and other counties will follow this week.

The recount comes at the request of Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who also requested recounts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republican Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in all three states on his way to victory. Stein won about 1 percent of the vote in each of the three states.

Wisconsin's recount started last week. Green Party lawyers filed a lawsuit in a Philadelphia federal court earlier Monday asking a judge to order a recount in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Michigan's appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday on a Trump request to halt the recount.

___

12 p.m.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says her efforts to force recounts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are "about ensuring that all votes are counted and that voters can trust the system."

Stein made the comments Monday outside of Trump Tower in New York City. The news conference had a circus-like atmosphere, as some of President-elect Donald Trump's supporters heckled Stein.

Green Party lawyers filed a lawsuit in a Philadelphia federal court on Monday asking a judge to order a recount of Pennsylvania's presidential election results. A recount is already underway in Wisconsin and a judge ordered Michigan to start its recount by noon on Monday.

The Republican Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in all three states on his way to victory.

___

10 a.m.

Lawyers for the Green Party have filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to order a recount of Pennsylvania's presidential election results.

The lawsuit was filed Monday morning in Philadelphia against state elections officials. It argues that Pennsylvania's barriers to a recount violate voters' constitutional rights.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is spearheading recount efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Republican Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in all three states on his way to victory.

The lawsuit says a recount and forensic examination of election system software are necessary to determine whether the election results were manipulated by hackers. It says Pennsylvania's paperless electronic voting machines make it a prime target for hacking.

Wisconsin's recount is underway and a judge ordered Michigan to begin its recount by noon on Monday.

___

7 a.m.

A judge has ordered a hand recount of Michigan's presidential results to begin by noon Monday, and the Green Party is trying to force a federal court order for a statewide recount in Pennsylvania.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein is trying to force recounts in three states. The count is underway in Wisconsin. In Nevada, a partial recount of the race was requested by independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente.

Judge Mark Goldsmith issued his ruling early Monday that rejected an effort by Michigan state officials to wait two business days before starting to hand-count about 4.8 million ballots. The move increases the chances that the state could complete the count ahead of a Dec. 13 deadline.

Stein's lawyers argued that waiting until Wednesday would cut it too close.