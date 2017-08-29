The Latest: Police: Library workers killed in New Mexico

An injured woman is carried to an ambulance in Clovis, N.M., Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, as authorities respond to reports of a shooting inside a public library. A city official says police have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for a shooting at the library. (Tony Bullocks/The Eastern New Mexico News via AP)

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting inside a public library in New Mexico that killed two people and wounded four others. (all times local):

3:30 p.m

Authorities say the two women who were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a public library in eastern New Mexico were both library workers.

Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford identified them Tuesday as 61-year-old Wanda Walters and 48-year-old Kristina Carter.

Walters was a circulation assistant at the Clovis-Carver Public Library and Carter was a youth services librarian.

One of the four people wounded in Monday's shooting was also a library circulation assistant. The three others who were shot and wounded were patrons.

Authorities have said they do not know if suspected gunman Nathaniel Jouett knew any of the victims. Jouett is 16 and authorities say he will be charged as an adult.

___

3:10 p.m.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman who killed two people and seriously wounded four others inside a New Mexico public library as a 16-year-old Clovis High School student.

Police Chief Douglas Ford said Nathaniel Jouett will face two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

The AP generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes but is identifying Jouett because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities say they plan to charge him as an adult.

Ford says Jouett had two handguns and it was not immediately clear how he obtained the weapons.

Ford says he did not know if Jouett knew any of the victims.

Ford says it is still unclear what prompted the shooting.

___

2 p.m.

A 10-year-old boy and his 20-year-old sister are among the four victims who were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a public library in New Mexico.

The four victims were transported Monday night from a hospital in Clovis to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, the region's only top-level trauma center.

Chief Medical Officer Mike Ragain provided details Tuesday about the victims' conditions.

The siblings were identified by the hospital as Noah Molina and Alexis Molina. The boy is in stable condition, and his sister is in serious condition.

The other victims include 53-year-old Howard Jones and a woman whose name was not released. They are both in serious condition.

Ragain declined to release any details about the injuries.

___

9:30 a.m.

A pastor of a suspected gunman accused of killing two women and wounding four people inside a New Mexico public library says the teen was troubled and was trying to find "inner peace."

Living Word Church of God Pastor David Stevens told The Associated Press Tuesday the teen had been attending his church in Clovis, New Mexico, for three and a half months and gave no indication he could be violent.

Clovis officials said the gunman surrendered after the shooting Monday and was taken into custody after police entered the downtown building.

Stevens says the teen had been dating his daughter and appeared to be turning his life around.

He says the teen had an anxiety attack on Sunday at church but returned for evening services.

Police have not identified the teen because of his age.

Residents who know the teen saw images of him being led in handcuffs from the shooting scene.

Police have said they detained only one suspect.

___

9:16 a.m.

A college student doing homework in a private room in a library in New Mexico says he grabbed a table and shoved it up against the door when he heard gunshots.

A shooter killed two people and wounded four others Monday in Clovis.

Sam Nathavong told media outlets that he initially thought the gunshots were balloons popping at a party elsewhere in the Clovis-Carver Public Library but then he saw the shooter wielding a handgun.

He says he moved the table against the door and sat with his back to it while hearing more gunshots.

Nathavong says he got out of the library when police still looking for the shooter told him to leave.

___

11 p.m.

A woman who was in the Clovis-Carver Public Library when a man killed two people and wounded four others says the man told her to run, the Eastern New Mexico News reports.

Lisa Baird tells the newspaper (http://bit.ly/2wdMWOQ ) that she was about 20 feet from the man as he opened fire inside the library.