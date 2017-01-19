The Latest: White House briefings to be held in usual room

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence wave as they visit to Carrier factory in Indianapolis, Ind. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course. In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nation’s 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack _ on Twitter and in person. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:17 a.m.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the first few daily media briefings will be held in the usual briefing room.

At an on-camera news conference Thursday, Spicer said it will be a little crammed, but that the sessions will be in the James S. Brady briefing room at the White House.

Last week, senior administration officials said they might relocate daily briefings to accommodate the large number of journalists interested in covering the Trump administration.

The proposal raised concern that it might result in limited access given President-elect Donald Trump's contentious relationship with the media.

___

10:05 a.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says that the cooperation shown by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden "would make every American proud."

At a news conference Thursday about the transition, Pence expressed appreciation "first and foremost" to Obama and Biden.

Obama last week described the transition as "unusual," adding, "I think the president-elect would agree with me."

Obama and President-elect Donald Trump often clashed publicly, whether on policy issues or over which of them would win in a hypothetical race for the White House against one another.

___

9:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sonny Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department.

Perdue is a farmer's son who built businesses in grain trading and trucking before becoming the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction.

Agriculture secretary is the only Cabinet post for which Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday, has not announced a selection.

___

9:10 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there's "no specific credible threat" against Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday.

Johnson said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year. Eighty-six people were killed.

Johnson says this is an age of the "self-radicalized actor_the so-called lone wolf_and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat."

Johnson says that's why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there."

___

8:33 a.m.

The Secret Service says a vehicle in a motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence struck a D.C. police reserve officer.

That's according to WRC-TV, which reports (http://bit.ly/2k6T3jn) that police say the officer was conducting traffic control in northwest Washington on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle in the motorcade hit him.

The Secret Service says the officer was taken to a hospital with a minor injury and later released.

___

7:30 a.m.

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect's temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.

News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a "Queer Dance Party." Activists have criticized Pence for signing a law as Indiana governor that they say could sanction discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender customers. The legislature later reversed course.

The group found Pence's street blocked. It wasn't clear if he was home.