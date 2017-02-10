The Latest: Lawyers discuss deal for those stuck in Djibouti

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, right, accompanied by Virginia Solicitor General Stuart Raphael, speaks outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, following a hearing on President Donald Trump's travel ban. Lawyers for the state of Virginia are challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, arguing in federal court that his seven-nation travel ban violates the Constitution and is the result of "animus toward Muslims." (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

The Latest on legal challenges to President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A temporary restraining order in a Los Angeles challenge to President Donald Trump's travel ban has been extended until Tuesday.

Attorneys told a U.S. District Court judge they are trying to work out a settlement involving hundreds of Yemenis and Somalians stranded in east Africa.

Attorney Julie Goldberg flew to Los Angeles this week with 27 clients who had been stuck in Djibouti when Trump's order took effect.

Goldberg says she's trying to work out an agreement to allow travel for hundreds of others spouses and children of U.S. citizens or green card holders.

Goldberg says she's representing 800 people either in Djibouti or with family stuck there.

A hearing could be held Tuesday on the merits of the case if Goldberg and the government can't reach a deal.

___

3:30 p.m.

U.S. government lawyers have asked a judge in New York to dismiss one of the legal challenges to President Donald Trump's travel ban on the grounds that the two Iraqis who were the original subjects of the case have both been freed from custody.

The legal petition was initially filed on behalf of two men who had been granted permission to come to the U.S. because of links to the U.S. military, but who were detained when they arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport.

In papers filed Friday, the government said that since the men were ultimately allowed into the country, the case was moot.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said the government isn't correct and the case should be allowed to continue.

___

12:45 p.m.

Lawyers for the federal government say they are weighing their options after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

A government lawyer who spoke at a hearing in Virginia on Friday said that, following Thursday's ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Trump administration may or may not appeal.

"All options are being considered," Erez Reuveni said.

Reuveni spoke at a hearing at which the state of Virginia was challenging the ban.

The appeals court in San Francisco unanimously refused to restore Trump's refugee and immigration order on Thursday.

___

This item has been corrected to delete a quote wrongly attributed to the appeals court.

___

4 a.m.

Lawyers for the state of Virginia are challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, arguing in federal court that its seven-nation travel ban violates the Constitution and is the result of "animus toward Muslims."

Michael Kelly, spokesman for Virginia's Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, said Friday's hearing in federal court in a Washington suburb poses the most significant state challenge yet.

He says in a statement ahead of Friday's scheduled arguments in Alexandria, Virginia, that it "will be the most in-depth examination of the merits of the arguments against the ban."

Virginia's challenge comes after a federal appeals court in San Francisco refused Thursday to reinstate the ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.