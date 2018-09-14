The Latest: Turkey reinforces security posts in north Syria

This frame grab from video provided by Central Station for Turkish Intervention, an activist-operated media group monitoring Turkish activities in Syria, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a Turkish military convoy heading to some of the 12 Turkish observations points that ring Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Turkey sent in military reinforcements Thursday to beef up its positions inside Syria's last rebel bastion Idlib, activists reported, even as the Turkish defense minister said Ankara is still trying with Russia and Iran to prevent a humanitarian tragedy in the case of a threatened Syrian government offensive. (Central Station for Turkish Intervention, via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments related to the war in Syria (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A senior official says political advisers of the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany agree that a solution for the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib should be a political, rather than military, one.

Ibrahim Kalin, adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made the comment on Friday after meeting with his Russian, French and German counterparts in Istanbul.

Kalin said the sides agreed that a Syrian government offensive on Idlib would "pave the way to humanitarian crises, to a wave of migration and (destroy) all existing political processes."

He also said that Turkey wants Idlib's current status to be maintained to ensure the safety of civilians, as well as that of Turkish troops stationed in the province.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said German Chancellor Angela Merkel's adviser Jan Hecker, French President Emmanuel Macron's adviser, Philippe Etienne, and Yuri Ushakov, adviser to President Vladimir Putin, participated in the meeting.

They will work toward setting a date for a summit for the four leaders, Kalin said.

7 p.m.

Germany's foreign minister is pressing his Russian counterpart to prevent potential chemical attacks by the Syrian government and raising concerns over civilian casualties ahead of an expected government offensive to retake Syria's last opposition-held province.

Heiko Maas said at a news conference Friday alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that a broad offensive in Idlib could have "catastrophic consequences for millions of people."

Maas said he and Lavrov also discussed the possibility of President Bashar Assad's government using chemical weapons. He said "it is clear to us that Russia has the ability to influence the Syrian regime, and we are counting on it now being used so that such use of chemical weapons is prevented under all circumstances."

Assad's government and its backers, Russia and Iran, say Idlib is ruled by terrorists, and have threatened to seize it by force.

4:45 p.m.

A U.S.-backed Kurdish faction in Syria says it has captured an Italian member of the Islamic State group as he was trying to flee to neighboring Turkey.

The People's Protection Units, or YPG, released a video late Thursday of the young bearded man who identified himself as Samir Bougana, known among the extremist group as Abu Abdullah.

The man said he had been in areas once held by the extremists for about two to three years and was captured near the northern city of Raqqa as he was trying to cross into Turkey with his wife and daughters.

YPG is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces that, under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition, seized Raqqa from the militants in 2017.

SDF captured scores of foreign IS fighters.

3:35 p.m.

A senior official has confirmed that Turkey has reinforced Turkish troops manning 12 security posts around Idlib as the Syrian army prepares for a military offensive to reclaim control of the province.

The official spoke Friday on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations, and did not provide further information.

Syrian activists said Thursday that a Turkish convoy entered from Kfar Lusin crossing into northern Idlib, heading to some of the 12 Turkish observations posts. A video shot by activists of the monitoring group Central Station for Turkish Intervention showed armored and gun-mounted vehicles and tanks driving through an Idlib road.

Turkey deployed hundreds of soldiers at 12 observations posts that circle Idlib, following a de-escalation agreement it reached with Russia and Iran last year.

2:05 p.m.

Syrian activists say residents in the country's last opposition-held province, Idlib, are demonstrating against President Bashar Assad, in defiance of an expected government offensive to retake the territory.

The activist-run Orient News channel reported protests in the town of al-Bab and the provincial capital, Idlib.

Wissam Zarqa, a university instructor, says the demonstrations started after congregational prayers on Friday, which mark the end of the work week in the Muslim world. Fridays have become the customary day of protest throughout the Arab world since the 2011 uprisings that swept through the region.

Zarqa says demonstrators are flying the green, white and black flag of Syria's uprising against Assad.