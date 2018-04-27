The Latest: Kim's wife to cross border for dinner with South

GOYANG, South Korea (AP) — The latest on the summit between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife will cross the border into South Korea to attend a dinner banquet after the Koreas' summit talks at a border village.

Kim crossed the border into South Korea on Friday morning for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the southern side of Panmunjom. Kim was accompanied by a group of top officials but his wife, Ri Sol Ju, was not present.

Moon's spokesman Yoon Young-chan says that Ri will cross the border and attend the banquet with Kim, Moon and Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook later Friday.

Ri is a former singer with the North's Unhasu Orchestra.

__

2:40 p.m.

Seoul says the leaders of the two Koreas had "sincere, candid" talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula"and other issues during their summit talks.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding the Koreas' third-ever summit talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday.

Moon's spokesman Yoon Young-chan told reporters that the two leaders also discussed how to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and improve ties between the rivals.

They are to meet again later Friday.

Yoon says the two Koreas are working on a joint statement to be issued after their one-day meeting.

__

2:30 p.m.

North Koreans are reacting to news their leader is holding a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in with cautious expressions of support.

Though South Koreans and much of the world were able to watch some of the key summit events live, the only news available from North Korea's state media well into the afternoon on Friday was a brief dispatch that leader Kim Jong Un had departed the capital to meet Moon inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides their nations.

State television was expected to report on the summit later in the day.

In the meantime, residents of the capital kept their comments short.

Pyongyang resident Jin Kum Il, referring to the ruling party's daily newspaper, says: "I saw the news today in the Worker's Daily about our respected supreme leader Kim Jong Un setting off to go to the North-South summit on the south side."

He adds: "This meeting is coming after more than 10 years and I hope it's successful."

Another resident Kim Song Hui is noting Kim has made it clear this year he intends to repair ties with Seoul.

She told an AP Television News crew: "Our respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un already in his New Year's address this year stressed the importance of improving relations between North and South."

___

2 p.m.

South Korean conservative activists have set fire to North Korean flags during a rally against the summit talks between the leaders of the two Koreas.

Hundreds of activists gathered near the border village of Panmunjom on Friday to protest the talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

They set on fire two paper North Korean flags with the images of Kim and his late father and grandfather.

They also chanted slogans including "Step down, Moon Jae-in!"

No major violence has been reported.

__

1:40 p.m.

South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the country's transport conditions as poor as he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed Moon's potential visit to the North.

Moon' spokesman Yoon Young-chan says Kim's comments came after Moon expressed a desire to travel across North Korea to visit Mount Paektu that touches the country's border with China.

According to Yoon, Kim in response said such a trip might be currently uncomfortable for Moon because the country's transport system was deficient. Yoon says Kim also said North Korean delegates who visited the South during February's Winter Olympics also came back impressed with South Korea's bullet train service.

Yoon says Moon in response said North Koreans would also be able to enjoy the South's high-speed trains if the rivals improve relations and reconnect their rail networks across the border.

North Korean roads are often bumpy and poorly maintained. Kim earlier this month met with China's ambassador and visited a hospital where Chinese tourists were being treated after a deadly bus crash killed 32 in North Korea.