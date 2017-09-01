The Latest: Carter Center defends Kenya vote observer work

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga celebrate after hearing the verdict, in the Mathari Slums in Nairobi, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya's presidential election court challenge (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

The Carter Center is defending its work as a Kenya election observer after the country's Supreme Court nullified last month's presidential election.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry led the center's observer mission.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says international observers "moved fast to sanitize fraud" in the election. The Supreme Court says the election commission committed "illegalities and irregularities."

The Carter Center says its Aug. 10 statement on the vote noted that "election day voting and counting processes had functioned smoothly but that the electronic transmission of results proved unreliable."

The center urges the court to release its detailed ruling, which must come out within 21 days.

___

6:25 p.m.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says the Supreme Court decision to nullify the presidential election has put on trial international observers "who moved fast to sanitize fraud."

The hundreds of international observers included former Secretary of State John Kerry. They said they saw no interference in the vote.

But the Supreme Court on Friday said the election commission committed "illegalities and irregularities."

Odinga says the role of international observers must be examined because they put stability ahead of credibility.

He says the elections have exposed the rot in Kenya and calls for some of the election commission members to resign.

___

6:05 p.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has told supporters that the Supreme Court chief justice and "his crooks" decided to take away his win.

Kenyatta spoke in Nairobi hours after the court nullified last month's election and called for a new vote within 60 days, citing irregularities.

Kenyatta says his status as "president-elect" had been taken away by (chief justice David) "Maraga and his crooks." He says the judges should know they are dealing with an incumbent president.

The president appears to have started campaigning for the new election, promising to transform the capital so that "people will think they are in London."

___

4:05 p.m.

Kenya's electoral commission says it will change personnel and processes to prepare for a new presidential vote after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati says he has invited the director of public prosecutions to prosecute any staffer found to have been involved in electoral malpractice.

The court said the electoral commission committed "illegalities and irregularities" in the Aug. 8 elections. The commission chairman is urging the court to quickly release its full ruling with the details. That ruling is expected within 21 days.

___

3:30 p.m.

Kenya's president says he "personally disagrees" with the Supreme Court ruling that nullifies his election win last month, but he says he respects it.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta has lashed out at the judges, saying that "six people have decided they will go against the will of the people."

Kenyatta is addressing the nation after Friday morning's ruling that also called for a new election within 60 days. The court says the election commission "committed illegalities and irregularities" after opposition leader Raila Odinga challenged the vote.

The president is calling on Kenyans repeatedly to remain peaceful in a country where some elections have been followed by deadly violence.

___

2:55 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador and other diplomats in Kenya say the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the presidential election "has demonstrated Kenya's resilient democracy and commitment to the rule of law."

The joint statement by two dozen heads of diplomatic missions includes Britain, the European Union, France and Germany.

The court said the election commission "committed illegalities and irregularities" and it called for new elections within 60 days.

The joint diplomatic statement says that "all electoral processes can be improved, and we will continue to support Kenya's institutions in this important work."

Diplomats already had congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his election win.

___

1:50 p.m.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is calling for the election commission to be disbanded after the Supreme Court nullified last month's presidential election as unconstitutional.