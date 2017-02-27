The Latest: 911 call: Suspect thinks he killed 2 Iranians

This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with a shooting at a bar in Olathe that left one person dead and and wounding two others. Purinton waived extradition during a brief court hearing in Henry County in Missouri and will be returned to Kansas. (Henry County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office via AP)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A Missouri bartender told a 911 dispatcher that a patron said he killed "two Iranian people" just hours after a shooting 70 miles away at a suburban Kansas City bar left one Indian man dead and another hurt.

In a recording of the 911 call made early Thursday, the bartender at the Applebee's in Clinton, Missouri, is heard saying the man made her promise she wouldn't call police.

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton was arrested soon afterward. He's charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting in Olathe, Kansas, that some witnesses said was racially motivated.

The bartender tells the dispatcher that the man initially said the shootings occurred at a gas station, not a bar.

She says the man asked if he can stay with her and her husband.

8:40 a.m.

A man who was wounded while trying to intervene in a suburban Kansas City bar shooting that left an Indian man dead and another wounded says he's "grateful" the attack is bringing the community together.

The University of Kansas Health System released a video Sunday of an interview with 24-year-old Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Missouri, who is recovering after a bullet went through his right hand and into his chest. Some witnesses described the Wednesday night shooting in Olathe, Kansas, as racially motivated.

Grillot said he had to do something because there were families and children in the bar when the gunfire erupted. Grillot, who is white, also says it is "awesome honestly to be able to give people a hope that not everybody hates everybody."

12:50 a.m.

One of three men shot at a bar in suburban Kansas City spoke at a weekend vigil, saying "I wish it was a dream."

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2mkJVIS ) 32-year-old Alok Madasani told a crowd of hundreds at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kansas, on Sunday that "what happened that night was a senseless crime and that took away my best friend."

Madasani's friend and co-worker, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe. Another patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, also was wounded in the shooting.

Madasani said the shooting was "an isolated incident that doesn't reflect the true spirit of Kansas, the Midwest and the United States."

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.