The Latest: Jordan's king tells Trump he values US role

Israeli police officers walk next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Thursday, July 27, 2017. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered police reinforcements deployed to Jerusalem following clashes at a flashpoint holy site. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on developments at a contested shrine in Jerusalem (all times local):

6 a.m.

Jordan's King Abdullah II has told President Donald Trump that further coordination is important to prevent renewed tensions over a contested Jerusalem shrine.

The Royal Court says the monarch also told Trump in a phone call Friday that he valued the "key role" the U.S played in defusing the latest crisis.

Abdullah told Trump it is important to maintain the status quo at the site, a frequent flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Jordan serves as custodian of the Muslim-administered shrine, the third holiest site of Islam and the most sacred one of Judaism.

Earlier this week, Israeli removed metal detectors it installed at the shrine after Arab gunmen killed two Israeli policemen there in mid-July.

Muslims staged mass protests over the detectors, viewing them as an encroachment on their rights.

___

5 a.m.

Jordan has given Israel the results of its investigation into the shooting deaths of two Jordanians by an Israeli Embassy guard.

The state news agency Petra said Friday that the file was handed over after Jordan's attorney general filed murder charges against the guard and called on Israel to put him on trial.

Jordanian authorities have said that in Sunday's incident, the guard opened fire after a 16-year-old attacked him with a screw driver. A Jordanian standing near the teen was also killed.

The guard, along with the rest of the embassy staff, returned to Israel under the protection of diplomatic immunity.

He received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to the dismay of Jordan.

Jordan's King Abdullah II has called Netanyahu's behavior "unacceptable and provocative."

___

7:55 p.m.

Jordan's religious body that administers a major Jerusalem holy site at the center of recent tensions says Israeli police have lifted all restrictions on Muslim worshippers there.

The Waqf says the situation at the compound — known as Temple Mount to Jews and Noble Sanctuary to Muslims — has returned to what it was before a deadly Arab attack there earlier this month.

It says "all doors are opened in front of worshippers without restrictions or conditions." It also said on Friday that this was a "result of pressure from the Jordanian government on the Israeli government."

Israeli police confirmed that age restrictions and other measures set earlier in wake of security assessments warning of Palestinian violence have been lifted.

Prayers at the Jerusalem holy site passed peacefully.

Tensions have been high since Arab gunmen killed two police officers inside the holy compound two weeks ago, prompting Israel to install metal detectors and cameras at entrance gates.

Muslims were outraged by the move and the issue sparked some of the worst clashes in years. Israel removed the security devices on Thursday.

___

6 p.m.

Gaza's Health Ministry says a Palestinian teen was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers stationed near the strip's border fence with Israel.

The ministry says the 16-year-old was killed protesting tensions at a major Jerusalem shrine. There were several such protests on Friday in the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Israel's military said dozens of Palestinians rolled burning tires, hurled rocks at soldiers and tried to damage the security barrier. The military said shots were fired at main instigators after they ignored warning shots and calls to halt.

Prayers at the Jerusalem holy site passed peacefully.

Tensions have been high since Arab gunmen killed two police officers in the holy compound in Jerusalem 2 weeks ago prompting Israel to install metal detectors and cameras at entrance gates.

Muslims were outraged by the move and the issue sparked some of the worst clashes in years.

Israel removed the security devices on Thursday.

___

3:55 p.m.

Several hundred Jordanians have chanted "Death to Israel" in a protest near Israel's Embassy before being dispersed by security forces.

Friday's protest was another sign of growing tensions between the two countries.

Earlier this week, a security guard at the Israeli Embassy shot and killed two Jordanians, including a 16-year-old who authorities said attacked him with a screw driver.

The guard returned to Israel to praise from Israel's prime minister, prompting unprecedented criticism from Jordan's king who said Benjamin Netanyahu's actions were "provocative."