The Latest: UN official calls for de-escalation in Syria

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump was meeting again with his Chinese counterpart Friday, with U.S. missile strikes on Syria adding weight to his threat to act unilaterally against the nuclear weapons program of China's ally, North Korea. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events in Syria (all times EDT):

7:30 p.m.

The president of the United Nations General Assembly says the U.N. hopes there will be "no further escalation" following Thursday's missile strikes on Syrian targets by the United States.

Peter Thomson of Fiji says there are "peace processes underway" in Geneva and Astana, Kazakhstan. He says negotiators are "making progress and they're heading in the right direction," adding that "de-escalation and continuation of those peace processes" are preferred.

Thomson appeared Friday at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts to discuss the upcoming Ocean Conference to be held at the U.N. in June.

Thomson opened his remarks by commenting briefly on the strikes, which were in response to this week's chemical attacks in Syria. Thomson said "people were just appalled by" the chemical attacks.

___

6:30 p.m.

Sweden's U.N. ambassador says the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian air base "raises questions of compatibility with international law."

Olof Skoog told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Friday that it's important that any action is based on international law.

The United States did not seek authorization from the Security Council or the U.S. Congress, and the missile strike was not based on self-defense.

Skoog says he hopes there is enough "common ground" for the Security Council to move forward on negotiating "a strong resolution on a robust and immediate investigation" into the suspected chemical weapons attack Tuesday on a town in in northern Syria, which killed 80 people. Thursday's missile strikes were in response to that attack.

___

4:45 p.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia's response to the U.S. attack on Syria shows it continues to support Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Tillerson calls the reaction "very disappointing" but "not all that surprising."

The Kremlin has denounced Thursday's U.S. strike on a Syrian air base as an "act of aggression" against a sovereign state and a violation of international law.

President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for the strikes in retaliation for this week's deadly chemical attack in Syria, which the U.S. believes was ordered by Assad.

Tillerson says Russia's reaction shows that nation's continued support for a regime that "carries out these types of horrendous attacks on their own people."

Tillerson briefed reporters after Trump concluded two days of meetings in Florida with China's president.

___

4 p.m.

Syria's deputy U.N. ambassador is calling Thursday's U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base a "barbaric, flagrant act of aggression" that will embolden "terrorist groups" to use chemical weapons in the future.

Mounzer Mounzer stressed at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Friday that the Syrian government doesn't possess chemical weapons and isn't responsible for Tuesday's attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun. Syria maintains that an air strike hit a warehouse in the town where opposition forces stored chemicals.

Mounzer accuses the United States of justifying its air strikes "with empty pretexts" and "fabricated arguments."

Mounzer says the real aim of the U.S.-led coalition, which is in Syria ostensibly to go after extremist groups, is to weaken the Syrian government and its allies.

___

3:55 p.m.

Opposition activists say Syrian warplanes have taken off from the air base that was bombed by the U.S.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says two Sukhoi warplanes took off from the Shayrat air base in central Syria and attacked positions of the Islamic State group.

Osama Abu Zeid of the Homs Media Center says a number of warplanes took off from the Shayrat air base and landed in the nearby T4 air base. He says they did not carry out any attacks.

It was not immediately clear why the two gave different accounts of the events.

The Kremlin said earlier Friday that just 23 of 59 cruise missiles fired from American warships reached the air base, leaving the runway intact.

___

3:40 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says President Donald Trump's reasoning for ordering airstrikes against Syria conflicts with his attempt to ban Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

Speaking Friday in Houston, the former secretary of state says she hopes the Trump administration will follow Thursday's strike on a Syrian air base with a "broader strategy." Trump ordered the strike Thursday night in response to a deadly chemical attack U.S. officials have blamed on the Syrian military.