Latest on the investigation, raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties
A music producer who first filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February has added explosive new allegations to his original claim.
A music producer who first filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February has added explosive new allegations to his original claim.
In addition to the claims Jones has leveled against Combs, the producer claims Gooding Jr. groped and fondled him on Combs's yacht.
Properties owned by the rap mogul were raided by federal agents on Monday related to a sex trafficking investigation. His lawyer criticized the “gross overuse of military-level force” and vowed that “innocent” Combs will “fight ... to clear his name.”
Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is the fifth person to sue Diddy for sexual misconduct since November 2023.
In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.
Pending home sales gained momentum in February as some buyers picked up their purchase plans ahead of the spring.
It's a mini music maker that has over 63,000 Amazon shoppers jamming along to surprisingly big sound.
All-new Mercedes-Benz E 350 and E 450 are showcases for innovation (some more valuable than others) and raise the bar above the previous version.
Franco has been away from the Rays since mid-August after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
The Lakers are currently in a Western Conference play-in spot with nine games to play.
A new report claims Meta and Google have banned educational reproductive health ads, allowed misinformation to fester and hosted conspiracies.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The 2025 Honda Pilot mostly carries over, but the new range-topping Black Edition adds some style. The old base LX trim level is no more.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Apple refuted the DOJ's claims in its lawsuit via statements shared with Apple Insider.
The 2025 Polestar 4 is priced between the 2 and the 3, and it's offered in numerous configurations including rear- and all-wheel-drive.
Not all legal experts agree federal prosecutors hold the upper hand in a case that aims to dismantle the architecture of Apple’s marquee product, the iPhone.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
Reddit's stock surge is the latest sign that investors' risk appetite hasn't peaked.