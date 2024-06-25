The latest on the investigation into Daytona Beach's First Step homeless shelter

DAYTONA BEACH — When First Step Shelter Board members gathered for their regular monthly meeting late Monday afternoon, it was the first time they had met since their specially called June 12 meeting to discuss a whistleblower complaint.

That complaint, brought by three current First Step employees, paints the shelter for homeless adults as a place with a toxic work environment where some financial records have been fabricated, a few conversations among staff have involved inappropriate sexual subject matter, and employees have felt threatened by some shelter residents.

The allegations, which are being looked into by an attorney the shelter board decided to hire, were not on Monday's meeting agenda, but they filled the air with tension when public comments were about to begin at the end of the meeting.

"We are engaged in an investigation. If you are involved in it, we'd prefer you discuss that with the person who is investigating," said Mayor Derrick Henry, who serves as First Step Shelter Board's chairman and president.

And then Henry made a plea: "Please try not to make this a circus."

Five of the nine First Step Shelter Board members gathered Monday for their regular monthly meeting. An ongoing investigation into employee complaints was only briefly mentioned, and received no other discussion.

The dozen or so people at the meeting, more than half of whom are current or former employees of First Step Shelter, honored the request and did not speak. Their silence might have also come from City Attorney Ben Gross, who sits in on First Step Shelter Board meetings, advising a few weeks ago that contents of the complaint are confidential until the investigation is complete.

It was a switch from the June 12 meeting, when several current and former shelter employees took the opportunity to argue for or against the investigation.

Two former shelter residents at that meeting two weeks ago also praised the First Step workers who helped lift them out of homelessness.

“They are good people who help people when they are at their lowest," said former First Step Shelter resident Karen Wicker. "I believe you need to have their backs and look into this."

'Stop the witch hunt'

The three employees who signed onto the written complaint are Patrick Smith, the shelter's director of philanthropy and engagement; shelter housing coordinator Pamela Alexander; and shelter nurse Kim Kelly. They are all still employed by First Step, and they've sought protection under Florida's whistleblower law.

First Step Shelter Executive Director Victoria Fahlberg, who has led the facility since it opened four and a half years ago, is the central target of many of the complaints. Some of the allegations are laid out in detail, but Fahlberg has said she doesn't feel she can comment on an ongoing investigation.

The shelter board hired Ormond Beach attorney Scott Simpson, who has accounting expertise and has represented Volusia County cities, to conduct a preliminary investigation that will include talking to at least some of the shelter's 15 employees. Simpson will be paid up to $5,000, and he has not been given a deadline to complete his work.

After he submits his findings, shelter board members will decide whether to look deeper into the allegations, consider corrective actions, or end the investigation.

The First Step Shelter Board has launched an investigation into complaints of a few current and former employees who allege there are numerous problems at the Daytona Beach shelter for homeless adults.

First Step Facilities Director Cathy Smith had urged board members not to pursue the investigation.

"I'm calling on you to stop the witch hunt, because I believe that's what it is," Smith said June 12.

At least a few board members, including Mike Panaggio and Rose Ann Tornatore, initially wanted to end the investigation on June 12. They said shelter officials could still look into complaints without conducting a large, formal investigation.

"If there's something wrong at the shelter, we need to find it," Panaggio said.

Panaggio and Tornatore later voted along with the rest of the board to hire Simpson.

Panaggio said he was very angry about the complaint, particularly since it was brought forward as the Volusia County government and city of Daytona Beach are deciding whether to continue their annual contributions to First Step Shelter past Sept. 30.

The complaint was also filed at a time when the shelter has been hitting its stride with fundraising and regularly getting residents into housing.

"There's never been a time in our history we've done better," Panaggio said. "We're killing it right now."

He and shelter board member Susan Persis were also upset that First Step Shelter was having to dip into its funds for the investigation.

"First Step Shelter money needs to go to help people," Persis said.

"Now we have to raise more money. I'm not happy about it," Panaggio said.

After a speaker at the June 12 meeting accused some board members of only caring about money, Panaggio pointed out that board members volunteer their time without compensation.

"For anyone to think we don't care, they're out of their minds," said Panaggio, who has supported the shelter for years with his money and time.

Board member Joan Campanaro said First Step still needed to at least "find out what the facts are."

"When I read the complaint, I had concerns," she said. "If we have three people who sign a paper and have concerns, we should do an investigation."

Henry concurred.

"You don't get away from problems by hiding," he said.

