The Latest: Missouri GOP: Indictment is 'political hit job'

A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, the city circuit attorney's office said Thursday. Greitens' attorney issued a scathing statement challenging the indictment. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The Missouri Republican Party says the indictment against Gov. Eric Greitens amounts to a "political hit job" by a Democratic prosecutor.

The party's executive director, Sam Cooper, says the invasion of privacy law Greitens is accused of violating has never been prosecuted in this way in the past. He says: "Missourians should see this for what it is, a political hit job."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the grand jury indictment Thursday. It alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during their affair in March 2015, before he was governor. Greitens admitted having an affair but denies committing a crime.

Cooper notes that Gardner received more than $200,000 from groups tied to George Soros, a prolific Democratic donor. The donations occurred in her 2016 campaign.

He says the party looks forward to an investigation being done by a bipartisan committee of lawmakers.

___

10:20 a.m.

The second-highest ranking member of the Missouri Senate is questioning whether Gov. Eric Greitens can effectively keep leading the state following his indictment on a felony charge.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe said in a statement Friday that Greitens' actions have damaged the reputation of the office of governor. Greitens and Kehoe are both Republicans.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Thursday on one felony count of invasion of privacy. It accuses him of taking a compromising photo of a woman without her consent while they had an affair in March 2015, before he was elected governor.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser, but he denies committing a crime.

___

9:30 a.m.

The Republican Governors Association says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is stepping down from the group's executive committee following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

The association's executive director, Paul Bennecke, said in a statement Friday that Greitens informed the group that he plans to spend the weekend in Missouri after he was indicted on a charge of felony invasion of privacy. That means he won't attend the group's meetings, which were being held during the National Governor's Association meeting.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Bennecke's statement said the Republican Governors Association looks "forward to a quick resolution of this issue."

___

8:40 a.m.

The number of lawmakers demanding that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resign is growing following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, said on Twitter that he was "disgusted to learn" a grand jury found sufficient evidence to indict the Republican governor on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Rowden says Greitens should step down for the "sake of our state."

Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew, of Kansas City, said in a Facebook post that doesn't believe Greitens can "effectively perform the duties of his office."

___

7:40 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has canceled plans to attend an annual meeting of the nation's governors following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

A spokeswoman for the National Governors Association tells The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Greitens has informed the organization he won't be attending the group's weekend meeting in Washington.

An indictment released Thursday charges the Republican governor with felony invasion of privacy. Prosecutors allege he took a compromising photo of a woman without her knowledge or consent during an affair in March 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair. He says he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime."

He was released on a personal recognizance bond Thursday that permits him to travel freely throughout the U.S.

____

11:05 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens remains defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicted him for felony invasion of privacy.