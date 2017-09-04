The Latest: Officials: All fires out at chemical plant

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Harvey and its aftermath (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Officials say all fires are out at a flood-damaged Houston-area chemical plant after authorities conducted controlled burns on several trailers containing highly unstable compounds.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement Sunday evening that all nine trailers filled with organic peroxide at the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, have burned. Earlier Sunday, authorities said that a controlled burn had started on the six trailers that had not caught fire in previous days.

Three trailers had already caught fire at the plant after backup generators were consumed by Harvey's floodwaters, which knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the chemicals from degrading and catching fire.

Officials said the "proactive measures" to ignite the six remaining trailers wouldn't pose any additional risk to the community. People living within 1.5 miles of the site remain evacuated.

The fire marshal's office says state, federal and local agencies will continue monitoring the air, adding that all data to date indicates no impact to air quality.

___

6:20 p.m.

A chemical safety expert says light gray smoke coming from the controlled burn of highly unstable compounds at a Houston-area chemical plant likely shows harmful elements are burning off.

Sam Mannan from Texas A&M University says the thick black smoke in previous, unplanned fires at the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, showed organic peroxides being stored in trailers weren't fully combusting. Fire officials and the company warned people not to inhale the smoke because it could make them sick.

Mannan says a proper burn-off leaves behind only carbon dioxide and water, creating a light gray smoke.

Arkema had said Harvey floodwaters engulfed the plant's backup generators, knocking out the refrigeration necessary to keep the peroxides from degrading and catching fire. In recent days three trailers had ignited, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air.

___

6 p.m.

Officials with a Houston-area chemical plant where fire authorities are conducting a controlled burn say trailers holding highly unstable compounds must burn to be neutralized.

Arkema spokesman Jeff Carr tells the Houston Chronicle the company must be confident the chemicals on the trailers are no longer active before it sends in safety officials and air quality observers.

Carr says there's a lot of work to be done, but that won't happen until after the burn.

Six of the trailers remained after three others ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air in Crosby, Texas. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Sunday it was taking "proactive measures" to ignite the remaining trailers.

A 1.5-mile evacuation zone around the plant remains in place.

___

5:20 p.m.

A man living near a Houston-area chemical plant where a controlled burn is taking place told the Houston Chronicle he heard four booms and saw thick black smoke Sunday after authorities started a controlled burn.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the decision was made to take "proactive measures" to ignite the remaining trailers at the Arkema plant in Crosby through controlled means. The office said that the measures don't pose any additional risk to the community. The 1.5-mile evacuation zone around the Crosby plant is still in place.

The man living nearby, John Rull, told the Chronicle that the explosions were louder than one he heard on Friday when two containers burned and that there was much more smoke. Rull lives two miles from the plant.

Six of the trailers had remained after three others ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air.

___

4:50 p.m.

Federal and state environmental officials say they're continuing to monitor smoke and air quality at a controlled burn at a Houston-area chemical plant.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said Sunday afternoon that first responders were outside the evacuation zone for the Arkema plant in Crosby, but could respond quickly if needed.

Three trailers containing the compounds had already caught fire at the plant after backup generators were engulfed by Harvey's floodwaters, which knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides from degrading and catching fire.