The Latest: Trump slams media for questioning business ties

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is appearing to deny that he is using the powers of his future office to benefit his businesses worldwide.

Trump took to Twitter Monday night to say it was "well-known" that he has properties across the globe. He blamed the media for raising questions about them.

He has said repeatedly that he will leave his company to his children and have no interest in it — but three of his adult children are also playing key roles in his transition.

Trump also tweeted that he believes Nigel Farage, leader of the "Leave" movement that propelled the United Kingdom to quit the European Union, would do "a great job" as Great Britain's ambassador to the United States.

Farage supported Trump's campaign and visited the president-elect this week.

6:20 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is telling the American people that he is assembling a Cabinet made up of "patriots."

Trump says in a video released late Monday that his agenda "will be based on a simple core principle: putting America first."

He is reiterating a number of his promises for the first 100 days of his administration, including vows to negotiate new trade deals, remove regulations on businesses and establish a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists.

Notably missing from his promises is his pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act and his vow to build a southern border wall with Mexico.

Trump has yet to hold the traditional news conference that previous presidents-elect have done within days of winning on Election Day.

4:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Dallas investor Ray Washburne as secretary of the interior.

That's according to a person familiar with the deliberations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the decision-making publicly.

Washburne, who worked on New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's presidential campaign before backing Trump, is a major GOP fundraiser.

He had previously been floated for commerce secretary.

Other candidates mentioned as potential candidates for the interior position include former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer.

2:30 p.m.

A congressional Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee says she had a "frank and positive" conversation with President-elect Donald Trump about Syria.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii says in a statement Monday that she shared with Trump her opposition to creating a no-fly zone over Syria.

Gabbard says that would "lead to more death and suffering," worsen the refugee crisis and strengthen the Islamic State group, as well as al-Qaeda. Gabbard says it could also bring the U.S. into direct conflict with Russia, "which could result in a nuclear war."

Gabbard is also an Army National Guard major. She resigned her post in the Democratic National Committee earlier this year after endorsing Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton.

Trump's aides say the president-elect wants to hear viewpoints from across the political spectrum.

12:05 p.m.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she "discussed a wide range of issues" with President-elect Donald Trump but that she has not yet been offered a post in his administration.

Fallin, a Republican, is being considered to head the Interior Department, according to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. Fallin met with Trump at Trump Tower on Monday and said they had a "wonderful discussion."

Her meeting with Trump came after he sat down with former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts. Brown indicated he is under consideration to become Veterans Affairs secretary.

Brown, a Republican and member of the Army National Guard, told reporters he believes he is "the best person" for the job. He said his priorities would be to combat veterans' mental health issues in hopes of preventing suicides.

11:10 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is travelling to Mississippi, where his son is stationed, for the holiday.

That's according to Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's transition team.

Pence's son, Michael, is a Marine who is training to be a pilot.

Miller said Trump will get together with family at his Palm Beach home and take a brief break from transition planning. Asked what Trump will be doing, Miller said, "hopefully eating some turkey."