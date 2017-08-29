The Latest: Guatemala court negates UN official's expulsion

A man chants slogans against Ivan Velasquez, head of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity, outside the U.N. office in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he continues to fully support the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission in Guatemala in spite of that country's attempt to expel him. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The latest on the controversy in Guatemala over the president's attempt to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court has ruled that President Jimmy Morales cannot expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission.

The president issued his expulsion order for Ivan Velasquez early Sunday. That was two days after Velasquez and Guatemala's chief prosecutor announced they were seeking to lift Morales' immunity from prosecution in order to investigate alleged illegal campaign financing.

The country's highest court quickly suspended the expulsion order Sunday, and on Tuesday the court formally negated Morales' order declaring Velasquez persona non-grata.

The U.N. panel and local prosecutors have built popularity among many Guatemalans over the last decade by attacking the corruption long endemic in Guatemala, including helping force the previous president from office two years ago.