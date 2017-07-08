The Latest: French leader hopes to persuade Trump on climate

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center, and German chancellor Angela Merkel meet at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool Photo via AP)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he harbors the hope of convincing President Donald Trump to bring the United States back into the Paris climate accord.

Speaking at the close of the G-20 summit on Saturday, the French leader said he plans to hold a climate summit in December to mobilize public and private financing two years after the Paris agreement was adopted.

Of the G-20 countries that met in Hamburg, the United States was the only holdout from a statement reaffirming a commitment to work toward the carbon emission reduction goals outlined in the landmark deal.

But Macron said in response to a question that he hasn't given up on the idea of persuading Trump to change his mind.

He said: "I confirm that I hope to convince him."

Trump is scheduled to be in Paris for France's Bastille Day parade next Friday and will dine with Macron the night before.

___

6:15 p.m.

The Group of 20 countries have agreed under U.S. pressure to "urgently" call for a solution to the long-standing dispute over China's excess capacity to produce steel.

The final statement Saturday from the Group's summit in Hamburg, Germany pledges to seek "the removal of market-distorting subsidies and other types of support by governments and related entities." The statement calls for a substantive report on solutions by November, 2017.

The Trump administration is weighing additional barriers to imported steel under a rarely used national security provision. But other countries fear that any new barriers in the United States will hit their producers and workers as well.

Chinese imports to the U.S. have already been reduced by import taxes aimed at blocking dumping, or selling products below market prices

___

4:28 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks U.S. President Donald Trump believed his in-person denials of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential vote.

Putin spoke Saturday after the Group of 20 summit where he and Trump had their first face to face meeting.

He said Trump asked him numerous questions about Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. election during a lengthy discussion on the issue.

Putin says he thinks his answers satisfied Trump, but added that Trump's opinion would be better sought from the U.S. president himself.

He says Moscow and Washington would be able to improve their ties if the two countries keep relating the way he and Trump did.

___

4:25 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the Group of 20 summit achieved "good results in some areas" despite a logjam with the United States over climate change.

Merkel said discussions at the summit that ended Saturday had at times been "difficult" and that "I can only call things as they are."

She pointed to a hard-won agreement on trade, one in which she said "every word was weighed."

The trade language keeps the G-20's longstanding condemnation of protectionism, but includes themes that echo Trump's position that trade must be balanced and fair as well as free.

The countries agreed that trade needs to be "reciprocal and mutually advantageous" and that countries could use "legitimate trade defense instruments" to protect their markets.

Nineteen members agreed to support the Paris climate agreement, leaving the U.S. out in a separate paragraph that merely "takes note" of the U.S. rejection.

___

4:05 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says 19 members of the Group of 20 have reaffirmed the Paris climate accord as "irreversible."

Merkel said Saturday that the summit's final statement "takes account" of the U.S. position rejecting the climate deal.

That leaves the United States as the odd one out after President Donald Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. The Paris accord aims to lower emissions of the greenhouse gases scientists say cause global warming.

Merkel called the U.S. position "regrettable."

Officials did reach a common statement including Trump about the other contentious issue at the summit, trade.

The statement retains the G-20's longstanding rejection of protectionism. But it also acknowledged that trade must be mutually beneficial and that countries can use "legitimate" trade defenses to protect workers and industries against being taken advantage of by trade partners.