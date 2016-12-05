The Latest: Stein explains recount push outside Trump Tower

Jill Stein, the presidential Green Party candidate, speaks at a news conference in front of Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. Stein is spearheading recount efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the presidential recount efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (all times local):

12 p.m.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says her efforts to force recounts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are "about ensuring that all votes are counted and that voters can trust the system."

Stein made the comments Monday outside of Trump Tower in New York City. The news conference had a circus-like atmosphere, as some of President-elect Donald Trump's supporters heckled Stein.

Green Party lawyers filed a lawsuit in a Philadelphia federal court on Monday asking a judge to order a recount of Pennsylvania's presidential election results. A recount is already underway in Wisconsin and a judge ordered Michigan to start its recount by noon on Monday.

The Republican Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in all three states on his way to victory.

___

10 a.m.

Lawyers for the Green Party have filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to order a recount of Pennsylvania's presidential election results.

The lawsuit was filed Monday morning in Philadelphia against state elections officials. It argues that Pennsylvania's barriers to a recount violate voters' constitutional rights.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is spearheading recount efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Republican Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in all three states on his way to victory.

The lawsuit says a recount and forensic examination of election system software are necessary to determine whether the election results were manipulated by hackers. It says Pennsylvania's paperless electronic voting machines make it a prime target for hacking.

Wisconsin's recount is underway and a judge ordered Michigan to begin its recount by noon on Monday.

___

7 a.m.

A judge has ordered a hand recount of Michigan's presidential results to begin by noon Monday, and the Green Party is trying to force a federal court order for a statewide recount in Pennsylvania.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein is trying to force recounts in three states. The count is underway in Wisconsin. In Nevada, a partial recount of the race was requested by independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente.

Judge Mark Goldsmith issued his ruling early Monday that rejected an effort by Michigan state officials to wait two business days before starting to hand-count about 4.8 million ballots. The move increases the chances that the state could complete the count ahead of a Dec. 13 deadline.

Stein's lawyers argued that waiting until Wednesday would cut it too close.