The Latest: Georgia Tech officer who shot student fairly new

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Georgia Tech student by campus police and ensuing violence (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

State records show that the officer who fatally shot a Georgia Tech student had been employed by the campus police department since May 2016.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an email Tuesday that Georgia Tech police Officer Tyler Beck shot 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday night.

Records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which certifies law enforcement officers in Georgia, show that Beck became an officer with the department on May 21, 2016.

The records show he completed 492 hours of training in 2016 and 64 hours of training so far this year.

In social media posts on March 7, 2016, the department said Beck was about to start the police academy. The posts say Beck had started as a public safety officer the summer before, which it says is a good way to start a law enforcement career.

2:10 p.m.

Investigators have released the name of the campus police officer they say fatally shot a Georgia Tech student.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an email Tuesday that Georgia Tech police Officer Tyler Beck shot 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday night.

The GBI has said officers responded to a 911 call about 11:17 p.m. Saturday and that Beck shot Schultz as the student advanced on officers with a knife and refused commands to put down the knife. Chris Stewart, a lawyer for Schultz's parents, said Monday that the GBI confirmed to him that Schultz was holding a multipurpose tool and that the knife blade was not out.

The GBI has said Schultz is the one who called 911 to report an armed suspicious person.

1 p.m.

Georgia Tech's president said he believes many of those who engaged in violent protest following a vigil for a student killed by campus police were "outside agitators."

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday. A university spokesman said three people were arrested during a violent protest following a vigil for Schultz Monday night.

In a message to the Georgia Tech community Tuesday, university president G.P. "Bud" Peterson said: "We believe many of them were not part of our Georgia Tech community, but rather outside agitators intent on disrupting the event. They certainly did not honor Scout's memory nor represent our values by doing so."

A university spokesman has said protesters damaged a police vehicle, and two officers suffered minor injuries.

12:10 p.m.

Three people arrested during a protest at Georgia Tech following a vigil for a student killed by campus police have been booked into jail.

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday. A university spokesman said three people were arrested during a violent protest following a vigil for Schultz Monday night.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan says Vincent Castillenti, of Decatur, faces two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Flanagan says Jacob David Wilson, of Atlanta, faces two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and three counts of criminal trespass.

Flanagan says Andrew Xavier Monden, of Atlanta, faces charges of interference with government property and inciting rioting. Georgia Tech had identified the third person as Cassandra Monden.

8:20 a.m.

A Georgia Tech spokesman says a campus police officer taken to a hospital after a violent clash with demonstrators has been released.

University spokesman Lance Wallace says the officer taken to Grady Memorial Hospital was one of two officers who suffered minor injuries in Monday night's demonstration on the Atlanta campus.

Wallace said three people — Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden — were arrested. All are charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer. The university hasn't said whether they're students, and didn't provide their ages or hometowns.

The violence followed a vigil for 21-year-old Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was fatally shot by campus police Saturday.

Georgia Tech hasn't identified the officer who fired the shot and has refused to release any information about the officers who confronted Schultz.

4:20 a.m.