The Latest: Clintons say Rockefeller used fortune for good

FILE - In this May 8, 1984 file photo, David Rockefeller, left, chairman of the Council Americas, shakes hands with President Ronald Reagan at the State Department in Washington. David Rockefeller, the billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died, Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the death of billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Bill and Hillary Clinton say David Rockefeller was a "kind, good man" who used his fame and fortune to do good in the United States and abroad.

In a statement, the former president and first lady described Rockefeller as a consummate businessman, great humanitarian and serious scholar.

They say his tremendous support of arts and humanities in America gave millions the opportunity to experience the country's great heritage of painting, dance, music and more.

A spokesman says Rockefeller died in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN'-tih-koh) Hills, New York. He was 101.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He is the last of his generation in his famous family.

2:25 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush says David Rockefeller's connections and "keen aptitude for issues" made him a valuable adviser to presidents of both parties.

Bush says in a statement that he and his wife, Barbara, are "deeply saddened" by the death of their "wonderful friend." He calls Rockefeller one of the "brightest Points of Light."

A spokesman says Rockefeller died in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN'-tih-koh) Hills, New York. He was 101.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He was also the guardian of his family's fortune and head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts.

10:40 a.m.

A billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family has died. David Rockefeller was 101 years old.

Rockefeller's spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel (sy-TEHL'), says he died peacefully in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN'-tih-koh) Hills, New York.

Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.

With the passing of his elder siblings, Rockefeller was at the head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that range from environmental conservation to the arts.

He also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase bank.

To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to Maine.