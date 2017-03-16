The Latest: Prosecutor says 'bad relations' possible motive

Police officers take position after an attack in a high school student in Grasse, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2017. An armed high school student was arrested and police fanned out around a picturesque perfume capital in southern France after a school shooting that left at least two wounded. (AP Photo/Philippe Farjon)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at the high school in the southern French town of Grasse (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A French prosecutor says the shooting at a high school in southern France has "no link" to a terrorist organization at this stage of the investigation.

Fabienne Atzori says investigators think the motive might have been the "bad relations" the student suspected of opening fire had with fellow students.

Atzori says the 16-year-old suspect apparently struggled to socialize with other students.

He was armed with a rifle, several guns and a hand grenade.

Atzori says the suspect entered the high school and shot at students before the high school principal intervened.

The principal was injured along with two students. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

___

6:15 p.m.

French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem says the shooting in a high school in southern France appears to be the "insane act of a fragile young man fascinated by weapons."

Vallaud-Belkacem has visited the high school in the town of Grasse to meet with the staff, after a 16-year-old student opened fire, wounding two other students and the principle trying to intervene.

She said psychological assistance is being proposed to help students who would need it.

"Ongoing investigations are going to establish whether the assailant was helped by an accomplice", she added.

___

5:10 p.m.

A top police official says the student suspected of having shot students and a high school principal in the French southern city of Grasse is 16-year-old Killian Barbey.

The official spoke anonymously to The Associated Press because he was not allowed to disclose information on the ongoing investigation.

Grasse's prosecutor has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon.

The shooting attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville school left the town of Grasse — the country's picturesque perfume capital — in shock, since school shootings are rare in the France.

—By Sylvie Corbet

___

4:15 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande says a school shooting in southern France has no direct links to terrorism but insists that France should remain "vigilant" and stay under a state of emergency.

Hollande said a school principal and two others were shot in Thursday's attack in the town of Grasse, and investigators are trying to determine how the shooter entered the premises with weapons. A 17-year-old student has been arrested.

Christian Estrosi, president of the region that includes Grasse, says the school principal tried to intervene when the student was making threats "but unfortunately he didn't succeed."

After the school attack and a letter bomb explosion in Paris on Thursday, Hollande said the country's state of emergency is "justified." It was imposed after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and has been extended through July.

___

3:45 p.m.

A student at the high school in southern France where a student shot the principal and two others says he heard four shots that seeded panic among students.

The visibly shaken student told BFM TV on Thursday that "it was total panic" at the Alexis de Tocqueville school in Grasse, the picturesque perfume capital of France.

He said: "I was downstairs ... We started to run. I was with a buddy and we took refuge upstairs. Then, the riot police arrived. ... It was like in a film."

The student giving the first witness account of the drama was identified only as Andreas.

He said: "We hear this kind of thing in Paris. Now we understand what it is."

The shooter was arrested.

___

3:10 p.m.

A French police official says a high school principal and two others have been shot by a 17-year-old student, and authorities believe there is no reason to suspect the attack is related to terror.

Police surrounded the area around the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the southern French town of Grasse. The official says in addition to the three wounded in Thursday's shooting, five other people are being treated for shock. None of the injuries is life-threatening.

The student has been arrested for possessing weapons.

The official said there did not appear to be any other suspects, although police are working to "remove all doubt." The official, from the national police, was not authorized to be publicly named.

— Angela Charlton.