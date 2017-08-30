The Latest: Guam officials say no change in threat level

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea firing a missile over Japan (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Officials on Guam say the threat level did not change and people in the U.S. territory were safe after North Korea's missile launch over Japan and into the northern Pacific Ocean.

The missile tested on Tuesday has an intermediate range that could include Guam, and North Korea previously had threatened to send a volley of such missiles near the island that is a strategic U.S. military hub.

Guam Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros says in a statement Wednesday the latest "saber-rattling" did not come as a surprise since the country in previous years has increased its rhetoric and threats around annual war games that are currently underway between the U.S. and South Korea.

Guam resident Eddie Cruz said he isn't too concerned about the latest test, but thinks it's worrisome that North Korea continues to sharpen its skills. Cruz said, "They're practicing and that's exactly what I'm worried about."

___

11:05 a.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has talked with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the phone and denounced the North Korean missile launch he said was "more than just a provocation and a violent act against a neighboring country."

Moon's spokesman Park Su-hyun said Wednesday that Moon offered words of consolation for the Japanese public. He says Moon and Abe agreed to stay in close touch and further discuss the North Korean problem in a meeting next month in Vladivostok, Russia.

The liberal Moon has expressed a desire to reach out to North Korea, but has so far failed to make progress. The North has ignored his proposals for talks and continues to conduct missile tests to expand its nuclear weapons program.

___

8:15 a.m.

North Korea's state media says leader Kim Jong Un has called for more ballistic missile launches into the Pacific a day after it flew a missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan.

The Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim expressed great satisfaction with the launch, calling it a "meaningful prelude" to containing Guam, the U.S. Pacific territory and military hub.

The agency says Kim said the country needs to conduct more ballistic missile tests to the Pacific to advance the capabilities of its strategic force.

The agency says the missile the North fired Tuesday was the Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile it recently threatened to fire toward Guam.

___

7:15 a.m.

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un was present for a flight test of an intermediate range missile that flew over Japan.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that the missile fired over Japan on Tuesday was the Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that the North recently threatened to fire into waters near Guam.

The agency says Kim expressed great satisfaction over what the North described as a successful testing and that the North will continue to watch "U.S. demeanors" before it decides on its future actions.

___

6:20 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss how to respond to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan that came less than a month after the council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on Pyongyang.

Before the closed-door discussion Tuesday evening at U.N. headquarters, ambassadors from several countries said they hoped the council would generate a unified reaction to the missile test and weigh what next steps to take.

Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said Japan feels a need to put more pressure on North Korea but would discuss how to do it.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said "something serious has to happen" but didn't specify what.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft suggested members need to look at further strengthening of sanctions.

North Korea isn't a council member.

___

1:33 a.m.

Britain's prime minister is pledging to join with international partners to pressure North Korea to stop missile tests after a launch over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

On the eve of a visit to Japan, Prime Minister Theresa May Pyongyang's missile launch as "reckless provocation." She will discuss the matter with her counterpart Shinzo Abe.

May says there "will be an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council later this afternoon and we will continue to work with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop these illegal tests."