The Latest: Turkey says 2 soldiers missing in Syria

This photo provided by the Rumaf, a Syrian Kurdish activist group, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, in a Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 photo, shows people fleeing rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo into the Sheikh Maqsoud area that is controlled by Kurdish fighters, Syria. Syrian state media is reporting that government forces have captured the eastern Aleppo neighborhood of Sakhour, putting much of the northern part of Aleppo's besieged rebel-held areas under state control. (The Rumaf via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Turkey's military has reported that two of its soldiers have gone in missing in northern Syria, where it is active against Islamic State militants and Kurdish fighters.

In a statement posted on its website, the Turkish Armed Forces said Tuesday search efforts were underway after it had lost contact with two soldiers at 3:30 p.m.

The Islamic State group's Aamaq News Agency said IS fighters have captured two Turkish soldiers near al-Dana village northwest of al-Bab in northern Syria.

That claim could not be immediately confirmed. The army statement made no mention of where the soldiers went missing or of a possible kidnapping. Turkish officials could not be reached for comment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, also reported the incident as taking place in al-Dana but made no mention of IS.

____

9 p.m.

A Syrian hard-line rebel faction says it has appointed a new leader, following what observers say was a divisive internal debate over the group's direction.

The ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham group announced Tuesday it had appointed Ali al-Omar, also known as Abu Ammar al-Omar, as its new leader.

Washington-based Middle East Institute Scholar Charles Lister says al-Omar is a middle-ground figure who will be tasked with reconciling Ahrar al-Sham's divided leadership.

Several leading figures, including the group's former military commander, advocate merging with al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria, one of the most dominant factions fighting against the government. Others wish to see the group aligned to the more mainstream, but militarily weaker, Free Syrian Army.

Ahrar al-Sham, which enjoys Turkish backing, is one of the leading rebel factions in northern Syria.

___

7:30 p.m.

The Russian military says it's sending a field hospital to Aleppo.

The Defense Ministry's statement Tuesday comes as the Syrian government forces are pressing their offensive into the rebel-controlled neighborhoods of Aleppo.

The ministry said the hospital would house up to 100 patients and provide assistance to another 420 daily. It said the hospital equipment is now being loaded onto military transport planes to be delivered to Syria. More than 250,000 people are believed trapped in Aleppo with limited access to food, water and medical supplies. They include more than 100,000 children, the U.N. says.

Helped by Russian air power and thousands of Iranian-backed Shiite militia fighters from Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, Syrian government forces have captured more than a third of opposition-controlled areas in eastern Aleppo.

___

7:15 p.m.

Britain's U.N. ambassador is calling on the Syrian regime and their backers in Russia and Iran to stop the bombing in Aleppo and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged city.

Matthew Rycroft said Tuesday that there is a plan in place to get food and medicine in and allow the sick and wounded to get out, but the U.N. is waiting for Syria's green light to go ahead.

"Russia complained that the armed opposition had not agreed that plan. Well, they have now agreed that plan so I now call on Russia to make sure that the Syrian regime can agree that plan. If there is that agreement then that plan can go ahead," Rycroft told reporters before heading in to the closed Security Council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria.

___

6:30 p.m.

The U.N. food aid agency says it's mobilizing food stocks to help thousands of people in Syria fleeing fighting in rebel-held parts of eastern Aleppo and is appealing for "unconditional, unimpeded, sustained and safe" access to civilians in need around the country.

World Food Program spokeswoman Bettina Luescher said "if access is granted," the agency could mobilize food in government-held western Aleppo or in Turkey to send to people trapped on its eastern side where Syrian government forces and allies are leading an offensive.

Also in Geneva on Tuesday, spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the U.N. human rights office said tens of thousands of civilians trapped in opposition-controlled areas are "living under constant bombardment."

Shamdasani also cited reports that opposition groups have been preventing civilians from leaving areas under their control.

___

6 p.m.

A senior military official in Damascus says security measures are in place to secure and vet the thousands of people fleeing rebel-held eastern Aleppo to government territories.