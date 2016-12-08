The Latest: Federal judge agrees to end Michigan recount

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the presidential recount efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

A federal judge who ordered Michigan to start recounting presidential votes has dropped his decision, effectively ending a second look at ballots statewide.

Judge Mark Goldsmith acted Wednesday night, a day after the state appeals court said the Green Party candidate isn't eligible to seek a recount of millions of vote cast Nov. 8.

Earlier Wednesday, the Michigan elections board said the recount would end if Goldsmith extinguished his earlier order.

It was Goldsmith's midnight ruling Monday that started the recount in Michigan. But his order dealt with timing — not whether a recount was appropriate. More than 20 counties so far are recounting ballots, and some are finished.

The state appeals court said Tuesday that Jill Stein doesn't qualify as an "aggrieved" candidate under state law because she got only 1 percent of the Michigan vote and can't win with a recount. Stein is appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court.

11:30 p.m.

A federal judge in Detroit has called a hearing for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider whether Michigan's presidential recount should continue after an unfavorable ruling by a state appeals court.

U.S District Judge Mark Goldsmith's order allowed the recount to begin Monday, but his decision dealt with the timing, not the merits of the count.

On Tuesday, a Michigan appeals court ordered the state's election board to reject Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's petition for the recount, finding that she had no chance of emerging as the winner in the state.

Goldsmith's hearing on Wednesday could sort out whether the recount will be able to go forward or be halted.

Michigan is one of three states narrowly won by Donald Trump in which Stein has sought a recount.

7:40 p.m.

The Michigan appeals court says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has no right to seek a recount in the state because of her fourth-place finish in the Nov. 8 election.

The court ordered the Michigan election board to reject her recount petition. It's unclear how this would affect the recount, which began on Monday.

The appeals court ruled in favor of Republican Donald Trump and the state attorney general, who argued that Stein is not an "aggrieved" candidate under Michigan law because she can't win the state with a recount.

Attorney General Bill Schuette says the recount now "must stop." But Stein's attorney, Mark Brewer, says the recount still isn't over. He pointed to a Monday decision by a federal judge who accelerated the process.

7:10 p.m.

A federal appeals court won't stop the recount of Michigan's presidential votes.

In a 2-1 decision Tuesday, the court upheld a decision by a Detroit federal judge who on Monday ordered the recount to start immediately instead of waiting until mid-week.

The recount was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who concedes she can't win Michigan but has concerns about accuracy. Republican Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan. Attorneys for Trump argue that Stein has no right to a recount because she finished fourth.

The appeals court says it's not deciding the merits of the recount, only the timing and how it relates to voting rights under the U.S. Constitution. Separately, the recount is being opposed by the Trump campaign in Michigan state court.

5:50 p.m.

The Michigan appeals court has heard arguments on a request to stop the state's presidential election recount.

Lawyers for Republican Donald Trump and the state's Republican attorney general say Green Party candidate Jill Stein shouldn't have been allowed to request a recount because she finished so far back, with about 1 percent of the vote, that she couldn't win even if some votes were miscounted.

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan and two other states where Stein requested recounts, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Stein's attorney, Mark Brewer, argued Tuesday that she's "going to bat" for voters to ensure that their votes were properly counted.

Michigan's recount started Monday.

4:30 p.m.

A federal judge has ordered a hearing on the Green Party request for a presidential election recount in Pennsylvania.