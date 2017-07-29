The Latest: Seoul, Washington to talk over missile limits

This Friday, July 28, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government on Saturday, July 29, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday the second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile demonstrated his country can hit the U.S. mainland, hours after the launch left analysts concluding that a wide swath of the United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now in range of North Korean weapons. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea's launch of its second intercontinental ballistic missile (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's chief secretary Yoon Young-chan said Saturday that Washington accepted Seoul's proposal for talks on revising a bilateral "guideline" that limits the development of South Korean missiles.

He says both sides plan to sit down as soon as possible.

Yoon says Seoul wants to propose increasing the current warhead limit of its missiles from 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to a ton.

He didn't say whether South Korea also plans to talk about increasing the range of its missiles, which is currently at 800 kilometers (500 miles) following the last agreement in 2012.

11:55 a.m.

Japan's foreign minister says he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will work closely with South Korea on a new U.N. Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea following its second test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kyodo News service says Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with Tillerson hours after Pyongyang's latest launch of a missile that analysts say is capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Kishida told reporters he and Tillerson agreed that they "absolutely cannot tolerate" North Korean provocations, including the launching of Friday's missile, which fell into Japan's 200-mile exclusive economic zone. He says they also agreed to make appeals to China and Russia.

Tillerson also spoke by phone with his South Korean counterpart.

China, meanwhile, urged its ally North Korea to abide by the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and halt any moves that could escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

10 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Washington will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, and calls on China and Russia to do more to curb the growing threat to regional and global stability posed by Pyongyang's missiles.

Hours after North Korea's second test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that's capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, Tillerson said in a statement the firing is a blatant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that reflect the will of the international community.

He says: "All nations should take a strong public stance against North Korea by maintaining and strengthening U.N. sanctions to ensure North Korea will face consequences for its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them."

Tillerson also says Russia and China are "the principal economic enablers of North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program" and bear "unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability."

He says the U.S. seeks the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the end to belligerent actions by North Korea.

He says Washington "will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea nor abandon our commitment to our allies and partners in the region."

9:50 a.m.

South Korea says it will deploy strategic U.S. military assets to the Korean Peninsula and consider placing additional launchers of an advanced U.S. anti-missile system on its soil following North Korea's second test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The latest measures were announced by South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo on Saturday, hours after the launch left analysts concluding that the mainland U.S. was now within range of North Korean weapons.

Song told reporters in Seoul he will discuss with U.S. military commanders in South Korea temporarily placing additional THAAD launchers. There are currently two THAAD launchers operational in the South and one THAAD battery consists of six.

Song did not specify what the strategic assets are, but they usually refer to U.S. stealth bombers and aircraft carriers.

Immediately after the launch late Friday evening, U.S. and South Korean forces conducted a live-fire exercise Saturday morning during which they fired missiles off South Korea's east coast.