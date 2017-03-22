The Latest: Mayor: Sword killing 'unspeakable human tragedy'

James Harris Jackson is escorted out of a police precinct in New York, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Police said Jackson, accused of fatally stabbing a black man in New York City, told investigators he traveled from Baltimore specifically to attack black people. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sword attack death of a black man in what police say was a racially motivated killing (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

New York City's mayor says the sword attack death of a black man in what police say was a racially motivated killing is "an assault" on the city's inclusiveness and diversity.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says in a statement Timothy Caughman's death is "an unspeakable human tragedy." The Democratic mayor is calling on New Yorkers to "speak clearly and forcefully in the face of intolerance and violence."

James Harris Jackson has been arrested on a murder charge. The 28-year-old is white and an Army veteran.

Police say Jackson told investigators he traveled to New York from Baltimore to attack blacks.

Police say he repeatedly stabbed Caughman Monday on a Manhattan street.

It's unclear whether Jackson has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

___

5:15 p.m.

A man accused of a racially motivated killing in New York City is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan.

The Army says James Harris Jackson was in the service from March 2009 to August 2012 and worked as a military intelligence analyst. The 28-year-old specialist was deployed to Afghanistan from December 2010 to November 2011 and earned several medals.

The circumstances of his discharge aren't clear. The Army cites privacy laws that prevent releasing such details.

Jackson has been arrested on a murder charge in the stabbing of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman.

Caughman is black. Jackson is white, and police say he told investigators he traveled to New York from Baltimore to attack blacks.

It's not immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

___

4:55 p.m.

A former neighbor of a man accused of a racially motivated killing in New York City says the suspect said he was a military veteran and would-be lawyer — but skipped out on a Maryland apartment after falling months behind on rent.

Marcus Dagan (dah-GAHN') said he informally helped manage a Baltimore building where suspect James Harris Jackson lived in 2014 and 2015. Dagan describes Jackson as "one of those people that you wish you never met."

The 28-year-old Jackson is white. Police say he told investigators he traveled to New York to attack blacks. He's been arrested on a murder charge in the stabbing of a 66-year-old black man named Timothy Caughman.

It's not immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney. U.S. military services don't immediately have records concerning Jackson's possible service.

___

2:15 p.m.

Police say a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York City told investigators he traveled to the media capital of the world to make a big statement and attack black people.

James Harris Jackson turned himself in early Wednesday. He has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Police say that on Monday the 28-year-old Maryland man approached a 66-year-old New Yorker, Timothy Caughman, and stabbed him several times in the street.

Caughman staggered to a nearby police station but died at the hospital.

Police also say they've recovered a small sword.

There was no immediate information on whether Jackson had an attorney or relatives who could comment on his behalf.

___

This story has been corrected to show Jackson turned himself in at a police station early Wednesday, not late Tuesday.