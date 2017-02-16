The Latest: Ex-friend's says Durst admitted killing friend

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst is brought into a courtroom in a wheelchair for a hearing in Los Angeles. Before a judge even decides if there's enough evidence to try Durst on an old murder charge, prosecutors plan to start taking testimony. In a rare hearing Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2017, two witnesses will be called to the witness stand against Durst in Los Angeles Superior Court to preserve their testimony in case it is needed later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on pretrial testimony in the Robert Durst murder case (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A former close friend of Robert Durst says the millionaire heir admitted killing their mutual best friend.

Nathan Chavin testified Thursday in Los Angeles that Durst told him in 2014 that he killed Susan Berman.

Chavin says Durst said he had to. He said: "It was her or me, I had no choice."

Chavin, who became emotional while testifying, says he still has warm feelings for Durst.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, who was killed in 2000 in Los Angeles.

Chavin said the conversation came at the end of a dinner Durst arranged to discuss Berman and the disappearance of his first wife.

Chavin said Durst left without discussing what happened to Kathleen Durst.

11:15 a.m.

A former close friend of Robert Durst says the millionaire heir's best friend confided in him that Durst killed his first wife.

Nathan Chavin testified Thursday in Los Angeles that Susan Berman told him Durst admitted killing his wife.

The body of Kathleen Durst has never been found, and prosecutors say he killed Berman to keep her from talking with police.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of Berman.

Chavin says he didn't believe Berman when she told him. He says he asked Berman how she knew and she said that Durst told her.

Chavin says Berman mentioned that they had to protect Durst.