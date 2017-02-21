The Latest: 225 people evacuated from flooded neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the storms in California (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A San Jose fire official says at least 225 people have been evacuated from a neighborhood flooded by a swollen creek that broke its banks Tuesday.

Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says rescue crews are using boats to take the evacuees to a decontamination area where they can rinse off before being taken by bus to shelters.

Matlow says the flood water is carrying debris, automobile fluid, garbage and sewage that can make them sick.

He says rescue workers are helping with the evacuations and going door-to-door to alert residents because the city does not have sirens or another emergency warning system.

2:20 p.m.

Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying about 100 people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.

Fifteen-year-old Bobby Lee called the evacuation a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience. He was rescued with his brother and parents, who took clothes, electronics and photos from their home in the largely Latino and Vietnamese neighborhood.

Throughout the neighborhood, vehicles were submerged in the water.

The rescues came after a series of heavy storms drenched already soggy Northern California.

San Jose spokesman David Vossbrink says firefighters were going door-to-door to alert residents because the city does not have sirens or another emergency warning system. He says anyone who is near the creek should be prepared to leave.

2 p.m.

Authorities say a woman who drove into a flooded road in rural Northern California was swept into a creek and drowned inside her car.

Undersheriff Todd James of the Glenn County Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday morning witnesses saw the woman drive around signs blocking the road near Orland.

James tells The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2kWweLe ) that the car became completely submerged out of view.

Authorities used a helicopter to find the car. Divers later found the woman's body inside.

The undersheriff says the road often floods during stormy weather, prompting its closure.

Authorities identified the woman as Nicole Dufour, a resident of Orland.

11: 10 a.m.

California rescue workers are evacuating people from a San Jose neighborhood after flood waters from an overflowing creek inundated a residential area.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says dozens of people are being rescued by crews with boats and rafts in waters that are at least waist-deep.

No injuries have been reported.

People rescued from the area were being rinsed with clean water after they made it to dry land because officials say the flood waters are dirty and could make them sick.

The flood waters were running over garbage and debris and over sewer systems.

9:30 a.m.

Authorities are warning residents living along the Tuolumne river in Northern California of possible flooding.

Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies are knocking on doors Tuesday at three mobile home parks in Modesto to notify people of the risk.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2lrnLBe ) that water being released upstream from the Don Pedro Dam spillway is swelling the river.

It's the first time that this has happened in nearly two decades.

Officials say the high river flows are expected to continue for at least four days.

Weather forecasters say more rain is expected to fall in Northern California.

Modesto could get another quarter-inch of rain.

8:45 a.m.

Fire officials say they have rescued five people from a swollen San Jose creek following robust storms.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says the department was originally called out Tuesday for reports of 20 to 40 people who were stranded but that number turned out to be inaccurate. He says everyone has been located.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports (http://bayareane.ws/2kHXtOo) the people were apparently part of a homeless encampment along Coyote Creek.

The conditions of the five people rescued were not immediately available.

8:35 a.m.

Authorities say a portion of Highway 50 in the Sierra is in danger of collapsing after the shoulder gave way following heavy storms.

The California Highway Patrol reports the shoulder of westbound Highway 50, east of Bridal Veil Falls in El Dorado County, collapsed and the No. 2 lane is buckling.