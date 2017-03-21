The Latest: Royal Jordanian to enforce ban starting Friday

FILE - This May 8, 2014 file photo shows Emirates passenger planes at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain flights originating in eight other countries from bringing most types of electronics in their carry-on luggage. A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the ban beginning Tuesday, March 21, 2017, affects airports in 10 cities of Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

CAIRO (AP) — The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight Muslim-majority countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Jordan's national carrier says it will begin to restrict most electronics equipment, including laptops, on direct flights to the U.S., in line with new rules set by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, starting Friday.

Royal Jordanian flies from the Jordanian capital of Amman to New York, Chicago and Detroit.

Homeland Security announced Tuesday that passengers on U.S.-bound flights at 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa will not be permitted to keep electronics bigger than a cellphone in their carry-ons and will have to check them with their luggage.

The airlines have until early Saturday to implement the rules or face being barred from flying to the U.S.

___

9:15 p.m.

An official at Beirut's Rafik Hariri Airport says passengers heading to Britain will be prohibited from carrying electronics other than mobile phones as of Saturday.

The official says Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national carrier, and British Airways will implement the ban as they are the only carriers that fly between Beirut and London.

The official spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

There are no direct flights between Beirut and north America.

--Bassem Mroue in Beirut

___

6:40 p.m.

Royal Air Maroc says it is analyzing new rules set by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security restricting electronics onboard some flights.

The airline, Morocco's national carrier, is one of many affected by the Trump administration's tightening of security measures.

The carrier added in a statement Tuesday that it would further communicate on the "terms and date of entry into force of these new provisions."

The Moroccan government did not formally react Tuesday to the U.S. decision.

Casablanca airport is a major hub in Africa and Morocco's busiest airport, serving some 8 million passengers a year.

The U.S. government is barring passengers on U.S.-bound flights from eight countries from bringing some devices on board in carry-on bags.

___

6:15 p.m.

Britain's government has banned electronic devices in the carry-on bags of passengers traveling to the U.K. from six countries, following closely on a similar ban imposed by the United States.

The government says in a statement that Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting on aviation security earlier Tuesday in which it was agreed that new aviation security measures on all inbound direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The statement says that Britain has been in touch with the Americans to fully understand their position.

Under the new arrangements, passengers on the flights "will not be allowed to take any phones, laptops or tablets larger than a normal sized mobile or smart phone," into the cabin.

___

5:50 p.m.

Turkey's transportation minister says his country is in talks with United States authorities to "stop or soften" the U.S. restriction on electronics for flights bound from Istanbul to the U.S.

Minister Ahmet Arslan objected to the restriction on Tuesday, saying it would reduce both the comfort and number of passengers, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Arslan urged the U.S. to "not confuse Istanbul with other places," saying that Turkish authorities already take every possible security precaution. He added Turkey expects the issue to be resolved in the coming days.

Turkey's main carrier, Turkish Airlines, posted a notice on its website informing passengers to not bring on board "any electronic or electrical devices larger than a cellphone or smartphone (except medical devices)" to flights arriving in U.S. destinations.

___

5:15 p.m.

Britain's Department for Transport says it will make an announcement later about electronic devices on airplanes.

The department would not disclose details on the measure expected later Tuesday.

Britain's Sky News and the and BBC report that Britain will announce a ban on carrying devices larger than phones in airplane cabins on flights from some countries.

The U.S. government has moved to bar passengers in eight Muslim-majority countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States.