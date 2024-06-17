The latest election news for the Towns of McIntosh and Reddick

The towns of Reddick and McIntosh have candidates to fill out their governing bodies.

To qualify for a ballot spot, candidates had from noon June 10 to noon June 14 to submit paperwork. For Reddick, if enough people had not qualified, then the town would have ceased to exist as an independent municipality.

The councils for McIntosh and Reddick were decimated because of the controversial Form 6, which requires elected officials to declare their financial information. Many office holders resigned instead of filing the form. The law is on hold after a federal judge last week issued a preliminary injunction.

Four of the six elected officials in McIntosh resigned, all pointing to Form 6. In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed four people to serve on that council.

In Reddick, the mayor and five council members resigned, leaving the town clerk as the only representative. Without a functioning town government, the state Legislature could dissolve the charter and the county would take control of the town.

According to the Supervisor of Elections Office and Reddick Town Clerk Marjorie Stroup, enough residents have qualified for the six Reddick positions.

Half of the six are running unopposed: Andrea Barnes, Myra Sherman and Nadine Stokes.

There will be a runoff for two council seats and the mayor's position. Competing for mayor are John Vetter, who is a former mayor, and Bob Law. One council seat race will have Kim Law, wife of Bob Law, and Patty Vetter, wife of John Vetter. The other seat has Shirley Youmans and Kathryn Leskosky opposing each other.

Stroup said town officials are planning a meet-the-candidate forum. The date for the event is tentatively scheduled for end of July or some time in August.

McIntosh

In McIntosh, council member Frank Ciotti said four candidates qualified, and all are running unopposed.

The four are William "Lee" Deaderick, Donald Medeiros, Scott Mulligan and Melinda Jones. Joining the group will be Ciotti and Mayor Marshall Roddy.

Election officials said the four have met the qualifying requirements.

Previous coverage: Two Marion County towns heading in opposite directions

Ciotti said Richard Talbert, one of the four appointed by DeSantis, has decided not seek the seat again. He said Talbert plans to remain on the council until the August primary.

