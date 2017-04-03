The Latest: Protests in Ecuador over election results

Opposition presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso flashed victory signs to his supporters during a rally as he waits for the final election results in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning. (AP Photo/ Jose Sanchez).

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The Latest on Ecuador's presidential election (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Thousands of outraged supporters of opposition Ecuadorean presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso shouted "fraud" and broke through metal barricades to almost reach the entrance of the electoral council's headquarters in Quito before being pushed back by police. A similar scuffle took place outside the electoral offices in Guayaquil.

Supporters of ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno celebrated their apparent election win and accused their opponents of trying to disavow results from Sunday's presidential runoff. The head of the electoral council, a favorite punching bag of the opposition, appealed for calm.

10:55 p.m.

Guillermo Lasso is claiming he was the victim of electoral fraud and said his campaign will challenge results in all of Ecuador's 24 provinces.

Speaking to supporters, Lasso said that it was unfathomable that an exit poll that showed him winning by 6 percentage points could have been off by such a large margin. He also questioned why results that took three days to calculate following the first round of voting were announced so quickly in Sunday's runoff.

"This is very sickening. We're not going to allow it," said Lasso, who called on supporters to protest the results peacefully but firmly.

"They've crossed a line, which is pretending to abuse the people's will" and install an "illegitimate" government, Lasso said.

So far the only evidence of possible fraud presented by Lasso's campaign are the results in one tiny provincial voting center that it said were reversed when they were reported to electoral authorities in Quito.

8:50 p.m.

Ruling-party candidate Lenin Moreno appeared headed to victory in Ecuador's presidential election although his rival has yet to concede defeat after several exit polls showed him winning by a small but comfortable margin.

With more than 94 percent of voting acts counted Moreno won 51 percent of the votes to 49 percent for conservative banker Guillermo Lasso.

The head of the National Electoral Council called on the candidates to recognize the results.

"Ecuador deserves the ethical responsibility from its political actors to recognize the democratic decision made by the people at the ballot box," said council president Juan Pablo Pozo.

But Lasso, who earlier had claimed victory based on three exit polls showing him winning by as many as 6 points, said he would seek a recount.

"Let's not be provoked. We will act democratically and with respect for authorities but firmly to defend the people's will," Lasso said in a message posted on Twitter. "We're not fools, nor are the Ecuadorean people."

8:35 p.m.

Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno has won Ecuador's presidential runoff, according to an official quick count by electoral authorities, although his rival is seeking a recount after three exit polls showed him winning by a comfortable margin.

Moreno won Sunday's race with 51 percent to 49 percent for banker Guillermo Lasso, according to the quick count of a statistically-selected voting acts commissioned by the National Electoral Council.

Minutes earlier a separate quick count by a respected local group said found was a technical tie with a difference of less than 0.6 percentage points separating the two candidates. The group refrained from saying which candidate was leading until the electoral authorities made their pronouncement.

Official results still being counted showed Moreno ahead by two points with 94 percent of voting acts counted.

Lasso has demanded a recount and urged his supporters to remain firm so that the popular will is respected.

(Corrects that Moreno has not formally been declared winner.)

7:35 p.m.

Lenin Moreno is winning by almost two percentage points, according to preliminary official results published on the National Electoral Council's website.

With more than 92 percent of voting acts counted, Moreno has 51 percent to 49 percent for rival Guillermo Lasso, according to the website. But the council had not yet made any declarations and Lasso has already claimed victory, citing exit polls that showed him winning. The council said it would provide results at 8 p.m. local time (0100 GMT).

President Rafael Correa, who backs Moreno, immediately celebrated.