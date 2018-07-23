The Latest: Vigil held for family among boat sinking victims

Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly sinking of a duck boat in a southern Missouri lake (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

A prayer vigil is being held in an Indianapolis church for members of a family that lost nine of its members when a sightseeing boat on a Missouri lake capsized, killing 17 people.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to show their support for the Coleman family.

The Rev. Carl Liggins Sr. says the vigil is being held to be source of encouragement and support for Tia Coleman. Coleman survived the duck boat's sinking at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Her husband and three of her children were among her family members who died.

During the vigil, Liggins noted a 13-year-old nephew of Tia Coleman survived and said "we need to praise God for him.'"

An investigation will look at whether operators of the boat violated Coast Guard-issued limitations by venturing into the water Thursday as thunderstorms threatened and struck the region.

3:45 p.m.

A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater on Monday said he's waiting on the results of the federal investigation into Thursday's accident, but pledged that "this issue will not get dropped."

Another local lawmaker, Republican Rep. Don Phillips, says he's not sure whether there's a legislative fix. But he questioned why passengers were not wearing life jackets. He said it would be a commonsense policy to wear them while on the lake.

Missouri law requires boat passengers ages 7 and younger to wear life jackets whenever they're on the water, but commercial vessels like the duck boat that sank are exempt. Three of the people who died Thursday were age 7 or younger.

3:40 p.m.

Several of the 14 survivors of the deadly tourist boat accident in Missouri made it to safety by climbing aboard a nearby excursion boat.

Seventeen people perished Thursday night when a duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake, near the popular tourist town of Branson. The boat was pulled from 80 feet (24 meters) of water on Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. Coast Guard and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating.

Patrol chaplain Steve Martin met with several survivors since the accident. Many told him they were able to swim to the Branson Belle paddleboat, which was floating nearby when the duck boat sank.

Martin says most or all members of a family of nine, all of whom survived, were able to get to the Branson Belle. He says people on the paddleboat helped pull the swimmers to safety.

It wasn't clear how many of the survivors reached safety on the Branson Belle. Martin didn't know, and a message left with the Branson Belle was not immediately returned.

12:30 a.m.

An investigation of a tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake that claimed 17 lives will look at whether operators of the boat violated Coast Guard-issued limitations by venturing into the water as thunderstorms threatened and struck the region.

The Ride the Ducks in Branson tour on Thursday occurred as the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. A storm that moved through the area generated near-hurricane strength winds.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Tasha Sadowicz says the boat that sank passed an annual inspection in February. But Sadowicz says the "certificate of inspection" places limitations on when boats can enter the water, based on wind speed and the height of waves.

Sadowicz says investigators want to know whether the boat violated the limitations, and whether operators were adequately monitoring the weather.

12:10 p.m.

A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to increase the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

State Rep. Jeff Justus said Monday that he'll support any needed improvements. But the Branson Republican says it's not yet clear what happened and what could be corrected.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Former NTSB Chairman James Hall said Saturday that the boat's design makes the World War II-era vessels prone to the kind of accidents that led to the Thursday's sinking. Hall said the amphibious vessel should be banned from such use.