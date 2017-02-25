The Latest: Obama congratulates Perez as new DNC leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the selection of a new national leader of the Democratic Party (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama has congratulated Tom Perez on his election to lead the Democratic Party and commended his decision to ask runner-up Keith Ellison to be his deputy.

Obama said in a statement that he knows "Perez will unite us under that banner of opportunity, and lay the groundwork for a new generation of Democratic leadership for this big, bold, inclusive, dynamic America we love so much."

Perez, who was labor secretary under Obama, won the top party job on the second ballot Saturday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.

He is the first Latino to hold the post.

___

3:35 p.m.

In a show of unity, newly minted Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has picked runner-up Keith Ellison to be deputy chairman.

Perez won the top job on the second ballot Saturday at the DNC meeting in Atlanta. Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama, immediately asked members to make Ellison the deputy.

In remarks to the gathering, Ellison stressed the need for a unified party despite the divisions between establishment Democrats who backed Perez and the liberal wing that favored Ellison.

The Minnesota congressman spoke of the "earnest work we must do to confront Donald Trump" as well as creating a country where everyone can aspire to a good life.

Ellison said he and all his supporters were going to help Perez as the party tries to get back to its winning ways.

___

3:20 p.m.

Democrats have a new national party chairman and it's Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama.

Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.

Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face "a crisis of confidence" and a "crisis of relevance." He pledged to "take the fight" to Trump and "right-wing Republicans."

The Democrats' power-deficit is stark.

Republicans occupy the White House, run both chambers of Congress and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.

Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned Democrats and embraced Trump.

___

2:35 p.m.

Several candidates for Democratic Party leader have bowed out — and that's left a showdown between Tom Perez — labor secretary under President Barack Obama — and Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman.

It takes 214.5 votes to win — and Perez has come up just one short in the first round of voting Saturday by members of the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta. Ellison captured 200 votes.

That's allowed several candidates who won captured a dozen or so votes to step away, heading into the second round of voting.

Sally Boynton Brown, who got 12 votes, exited the race without making an endorsement.

Samuel Ronan praised both candidates as he departed the race.

Jehmu Greene endorsed Perez, and Peter Peckarsky backed Ellison.

___

2:20 p.m.

Democrats have held their first round of voting for a new party leader, and there's no winner yet.

Former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez has fallen just short a majority for victory, but not far behind is Keith Ellison a Minnesota congressman.

So members of the Democratic National Committee are set to move ahead with a second round of voting at their meeting in Atlanta.

A group of long-shot candidates captured enough votes to require another round of voting. Perez and Ellison will try to win over their backers to secure a majority.

Perez and Ellison each promise to oppose President Donald Trump and rebuild state and local Democratic organizations.

___

1:05 p.m.

The national Democratic chairman's race is narrowing before party activists even cast ballots.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, told Democratic National Committee members Saturday that he did not have the votes and was removing his name from consideration.

That increases the likelihood that former Labor Secretary Tom Perez or Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison could win the job without a marathon voting session.