The Latest: Democrat Kirkpatrick wins Arizona House primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on primaries in Arizona and Florida and a runoff election in Oklahoma

12:25 a.m.

Ann Kirkpatrick has won a seven-way primary to become the Democratic nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally.

Republican McSally is running for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake's seat.

The district covers the southeastern corner of Arizona from most of Tucson down to the U.S-Mexico border. It has almost an equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Democrats hope to flip the seat in their bid to take control of the House.

Kirkpatrick is a former congresswoman who represented a northern Arizona district and once ran for U.S. Senate. She'll face the winner of a four-way Republican primary in November.

___

12:05 a.m.

Steve Ferrara won a three-way primary to become the Republican nominee for an open Arizona House seat.

He beat recurring candidate Dave Giles and longtime resident Irina Baroness Von Behr in Tuesday's primary. The seat, Arizona's 9th Congressional District, is held by Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who is running for U.S. Senate.

In November, Ferrara will face former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, who ran on the Democratic ticket unopposed.

Ferrara is a former Navy chief medical officer who spent more than two decades in the military. He's campaigned with a moderate approach, saying he wouldn't participate in conservative lawmakers' Freedom Caucus.

The district covers parts of Phoenix and suburbs to the east. It went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it has more unaffiliated voters than Republicans or Democrats.

___

11:43 p.m.

Congresswoman Martha McSally has won the Republican primary for Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat.

She defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Tuesday's primary.

McSally is an Air Force veteran who was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat. She's represented a southern Arizona district covering parts of Tucson and rural Cochise County since 2015.

Many political observers predicted McSally would emerge as the nominee with Ward and Arpaio splitting the state's most conservative voters.

Arizona has an open Senate seat this cycle after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake decided to not run for re-election. The seat is considered a key pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the chamber.

___

11:40 p.m.

Education professor and military veteran David Garcia is the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor.

He beat state Sen. Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer, former CEO of the YWCA Southern Arizona in Tuesday's primary. He'll face Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in November.

Garcia emphasizes increasing funds for public schools and establishing more sustainable energy sources. He's a professor at the education school at Arizona State University and a fourth-generation Arizona resident.

Garcia has also pointed out the historical relevance of his candidacy: A Latino hasn't won statewide office in Arizona since Gov. Rául Castro was elected in 1974.

Garcia emerged as the front-runner in the primary this summer. The Republican Governors Association already as aired attack ads against Garcia linking him to calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

___

11:25 p.m.

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has won her party's nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, a largely expected victory for the centrist.

Sinema defeated community activist Deedra Abboud in Tuesday's primary. This November she'll face the winner of a three-way Republican primary.

Sinema is currently serving her third term in the House.

In her Senate campaign, Sinema focused on affordable health care and her willingness to work across the aisle. She had a significant cash advantage and deep well of establishment support.

Arizona has an open U.S. Senate seat this cycle after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake decided to not run for re-election. The seat is considered a key potential pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the chamber.

___

11:25 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has defeated a Republican challenger in the primary round of his re-election bid.

In Tuesday's primary, Ducey bested a more conservative GOP candidate, former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who had little funding and campaign resources.