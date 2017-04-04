The Latest: Possible accomplices of suicide bomber sought

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Latest on the deadly subway bombing in St. Petersburg (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Russian investigators are searching for possible accomplices of a 22-year-old native of the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan who has been identified as the suicide bomber in the St. Petersburg subway.

The bomber, identified as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, had lived in St. Petersburg for several years, obtaining Russian citizenship and working as a car repairman and later at a sushi bar.

Pages on his social media networks reflected his interest in radical Islam and martial arts, but those who met Dzhalilov described him as a calm and friendly man.

His ethnic Uzbek family lived in Osh, a city in southern Kyrgyzstan that saw at least 470 people killed and thousands injured in clashes between ethnic Kyrgyz and minority Uzbeks in 2010.

Dzhalilov and 13 other people died in Monday's attack on an underground subway train.

___

5:45 p.m.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says the Eiffel Tower will remain dark overnight to honor the victims of the St. Petersburg subway bombing.

Hidalgo said the lights on the famous monument will be switched off at midnight in Paris, when it will be 1 a.m. Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

The mayor made the announcement in a tweet that carried the hashtag #WeareUnited written in French.

The move came as officials in Berlin were being criticized for deciding not to bathe the Brandenburg Gate in the colors of the Russian flag.

___

5:30 p.m.

A row has erupted over Berlin's decision not to illuminate the Brandenburg Gate in the colors of the Russian flag following the deadly subway bombing in St. Petersburg.

Critics accuse the state of Berlin of being indifferent to the deaths of Russians, noting that the city's iconic monument was bathed in the colors of other countries following attacks in London, Paris, Brussels and Istanbul.

Berlin authorities say those four places are Berlin's official partner cities, but acknowledge that exceptions have been made. The gate was lit up with the relevant colors after attacks in Jerusalem and Orlando, Florida, for example.

Klaus Lederer, Berlin's top cultural official, called Tuesday for an end to the practice to prevent debates about the issue in future. He says that until then, Russia's national colors should be projected on the gate.

___

3:50 p.m.

Russian investigators have identified a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born man as the suicide bomber in Monday's blast on the St. Petersburg subway.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that they believe Akbardzhon Dzhalilov set off a bomb on a train that killed 14 people and wounded dozens. It was unclear if the figure of 14 included the bomber.

The investigators also said that forensic experts found Dzhalilov's DNA on a bag containing a bomb that was found and deactivated at another subway station in St. Petersburg on Monday.

___

3:10 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to boost anti-terrorism cooperation in the aftermath of the St. Petersburg subway bombing.

The Kremlin on Tuesday published summaries of Putin's phone calls with Merkel and Hollande as well as with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who also called Putin on Tuesday to offer his condolences for the attack that claimed 14 lives and injured dozens.

The Kremlin said Merkel, Hollande and Putin "stressed the need to intensify cooperation in order to counter terrorism which is a common threat for all nations" and agreed to improve intelligence sharing.

___

2:20 p.m.

The foreign ministry of the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan says a Kazakh citizen was among the 14 killed in Monday's blast on the St. Petersburg subway.

The ministry said on its website on Tuesday that relatives have identified the victim's body, and that it will be taken to Kazakhstan for burial.

The St. Petersburg City Hall said there are several foreign nationals among those killed and 49 injured but it would not give details.

Russian officials said investigators have identified a man whose body parts were found on the train and who is suspected to be a suicide bomber

___

2:05 p.m.

Russian news agencies say the St. Petersburg subway stations shut down after a bomb threat have reopened.