The Latest: Fresno suspect joined gang at age 9

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The man suspected of killing three white men in a racially motivated attack in Fresno says he joined a gang in Sacramento when he was 9 and got involved with the black liberation movement at 14.

Kori Muhammad talked about his upbringing in a video interview published in 2015 on the website of Community Media Access Collaborative, where he was part of a media training program.

He says he joined the Nation of Islam and in 1995, when he was 17, he attended the Million Man March in D.C. as a lieutenant.

He says Martin Luther King "wanted to hug their hands, and get along with them, and lick their feet and they still killed him."

___

5 p.m.

The man suspected of killing three white men in a racially motivated attack in Fresno has a criminal history with arrests starting when he was 13.

Kori Ali Muhammad's criminal history includes arrests for gun possession, theft and drug charges. Records show he was arrested at least twice as a teen for possessing a gun in school.

Court records show Muhammad also was arrested in Washington state in 2004 after acknowledging he shot a gun outside his apartment.

Prosecutors said he left the state and the case was later dismissed after they declined to extradite him from a federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Muhammad was incarcerated at a federal penitentiary from October 2006 to September 2011 after being convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

___

4:40 p.m.

The roommate of one of the victims of a racially motivated rampage in Fresno says they were waiting for a bus home when the shooter opened fire.

Mark Greer said he and 58-year-old David Jackson stopped at the Catholic Charities building after running a bank errand because Greer needed to use the restroom.

The two were waiting for the bus when authorities say Kori Ali Muhammad, who is black, targeted the white men at random. Greer said he ran into the Catholic Charities building.

Greer says they would shop for groceries and cleaned the house together. On the first of every month, Greer said Jackson would treat him to a meal at Denny's restaurant where they both ordered the club sandwich.

Greer says Jackson was a military veteran.

___

2:15 p.m.

Authorities says a suspect in a shooting that left three white men dead in Fresno continued shooting one victim on the ground.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday that the carnage began as Kori Ali Muhammad killed a security guard at a motel Thursday. Police said Muhammad spent the weekend in a ravine, and after learning he was wanted by police, set out to kill Tuesday.

Dyer says Muhammad, who is black, noticed a white man in a utility truck and fired into it, killing Zackary Randalls. He also shot Mark Gassett on a sidewalk, then pumped two more rounds into him as he lay wounded.

Finally, Dyer said Muhammad fired in the direction of a bus stop where he spotted three white men. They scattered, and the gunman picked an "older gentleman" who appeared to be heavier, David Jackson, and shot him twice.

___

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say a man picked up the gun that a suspect used to kill three white men in a racially charged attack in Fresno and are urging him to turn himself in.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer also told reporters Wednesday that it's "very rare" for a homicide suspect to cooperate with investigators in recounting the killings. Dyer says he believes Kori Ali Muhammad, who is black, was "proud" of what he did.

Muhammad yelled "Allahu akbar," or "God is great," during his arrest and described himself as Muslim but says he practiced voodoo rituals and prays to seven different gods.

Dyer says Muhammad isn't a terrorist but is a racist and described the slayings as a hate crime.

___

1:35 p.m.

Authorities say the man suspected of killing three white men in a racially charged attack in Fresno laughed multiple times as he recounted the rampage to detectives.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters Wednesday that Kori Ali Muhammad spoke about the killings in a callous way as he went with officers to the Motel 6 where he is accused of killing a security guard, and back to the scene of Tuesday's three killings.

Dyer says Muhammad told police that he gave himself up because he respects Fresno officers, didn't want them to shoot him and is not a "coward."