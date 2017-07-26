The Latest: Man slain at protest in western Venezuela

Anti-government protesters run from advancing Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officers on the first day of a 48-hour general strike in protest of government plans to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. President Nicolas Maduro is promoting the constitution rewrite as a means of resolving Venezuela's political standoff and economic crisis, but opposition leaders are boycotting it. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on Venezuela, where a two-day national strike has been called beginning Wednesday to protest President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the country's constitution (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor says a 30-year-old man has been killed in a protest in a western town, pushing the official toll to least 98 dead in nearly four months of unrest.

The prosecutor's office says Rafael Antonio Vergara was slain in the town of Ejido, outside the city of Merida, without offering further details.

The killing Wednesday came on the first of a two-day general strike called by opponents of President Nicolas Maduro. They are against his attempt to rewrite the constitution through a constituent assembly whose members are set to be chosen Sunday in an election.

The president argues that a new constitution will offer the South American nation a way out of its deep political and economic crisis. His opponents see it as a maneuver to further consolidate his already considerable executive power, and they are boycotting the vote.

__

1:50 p.m.

The Trump administration has hit Venezuela with new sanctions targeting 13 current or former top officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government.

It is also threatening more penalties if he goes through with a controversial plan to rewrite the beleaguered country's constitution, with an election scheduled Sunday to elect delegates to a special assembly charged with drafting a new charter.

The sanctions target senior Venezuelan officials that the U.S. says are promoting that vote or undermining democracy, along with five others implicated in violence or repression amid the country's political crisis.

They freeze any assets the individuals have in the United States and bar Americans from doing business with them.

Among those hit by the sanctions announced Wednesday are Tibisay Lucena Ramirez, the president of the National Electoral Council and president of Venezuela's National Board of Elections; Elias Jose Jaua Milano, Minister of Education and head of the Presidential Commission for the National Constituent Assembly; Tarek William Saab Halabi, the president of Venezuela's Republican Moral Council; and Maria Iris Varela Rangel, a Member of Venezuela's Presidential Commission for the Constituent Assembly.

___

1:30 p.m.

Colombia's flagship airline is suspending all flights to neighboring Venezuela, citing security concerns.

Avianca announced Wednesday it is halting service to the struggling South American nation because of changes needed to improve airport infrastructure and ensure international standards are met.

The airline operates two direct flights to Venezuela: One from Bogota, Colombia, and the other from Lima, Peru.

Avianca Executive President Hernan Rincon says he laments the decision, "but our obligation is to guarantee the safety of the operation."

A growing list of air carriers has suspended service to Venezuela as the country sinks further into economic and political ruin.

June saw the last United Airlines departure out of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

___

1:20 p.m.

The United States and 12 other regional nations are urging Venezuela's president to suspend the election of a national assembly to rewrite the country's constitution amid political unrest.

The 13 nations presented a statement at an Organization of American States meeting Wednesday calling the constitutional process being pushed by Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro a "definitive dismantling" of democratic institutions.

The statement expresses concern over what it says is a "serious alteration of the democratic order, the worsening of the crisis and the increase of violence" in Venezuela.

The statement was issued by the governments of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the United States.

___

12:05 p.m.

U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to hit Venezuela with new sanctions amid widespread unrest ahead of weekend elections that would lead to a rewrite of the country's constitution.

The officials said the sanctions to be announced by the White House later Wednesday would target senior current and former government and military officials as well as some linked to Venezuela's state oil company.