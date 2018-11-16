The Latest: Firefighter on California blaze struck by car

MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

An out-of-state firefighter battling a massive Southern California blaze has been struck by a truck. But authorities say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

KIRO-TV in Seattle reports that 46-year-old Terry Geiselman of Gig Harbor, a lieutenant with South Kitsap Fire & Rescue, was hit Thursday as he slept in a field near a firetruck at the Woolsey fire in Malibu.

The California Highway Patrol says a Los Angeles man driving a passenger truck on private property struck Geiselman, who's being treated for crush injuries to his chest and left side.

The accident's under investigation. The CHP says drugs or alcohol aren't suspected.

Firefighters from many states are helping battle the Woolsey blaze, which has destroyed nearly 550 homes and other buildings in a week. Three bodies have been found in the fire zone.

___

7:30 p.m.

Two men's basketball games in the Bay Area have been called off because of poor air quality from wildfires in Northern California, and the status of the Big Game between Stanford and California is in doubt.

Cal canceled its basketball game against Detroit Mercy on Thursday night because the Air Quality Index was well over the threshold of 200 — the very unhealthy range. A significant amount of smoke infiltrated Haas Pavilion leading to the cancellation.

San Francisco postponed its game Friday night against Arizona State because of unhealthy air quality as well. The schools are working on finding alternate plans for the game.

Cal says no decision has been made about the football game Saturday in Berkeley against Stanford. Officials are monitoring air quality in the area.

___

7:15 p.m.

Authorities say that 631 people are still unaccounted for after last week's deadly wildfire in Northern California.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he believes there are people on the list who fled the blaze and don't realize they were reported missing. He said authorities were making the list public so people could see if they're on it, and let authorities know they are safe.

Honea announced the increased count at a news conference Thursday, after having said a day earlier that 130 people were unaccounted for.

He said the first figure was a partial count, and after authorities went back through all 911 calls and other reports of missing persons from the past week they came up with the new number.

The Nov. 8 fire killed 63 people, destroyed 9,700 homes and displaced 52,000 people in the town of Paradise and nearby towns. ___

6:40 p.m.

Authorities have reported seven more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 63 in the deadliest wildfire in state history.

The announcement came Thursday as authorities continued to search the devastated town of Paradise for human remains.

More than 5,000 fire personnel were battling the blaze that started a week ago and has displaced 52,000 people.

Authorities also raised the number of homes destroyed by the wildfire to 9,700.

___

5:40 p.m.

San Francisco's iconic open-air cable cars have been pulled off the streets because of choking air wafting in from a wildfire in Northern California.

The city's transportation agency said Thursday that because of the poor air quality, "all cable cars will be pulling back into the cable car barn."

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency made the announcement on Twitter, saying buses would provide service for the remainder of the day.

The deadly wildfire started a week ago in the Northern California town of Paradise that's about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of San Francisco. It has sent smoke across the region.

Schools in San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland and elsewhere have announced they will be closed Friday because of the poor air quality.

___

5:30 p.m.

The University of Southern California and UCLA are canceling their usual bonfires before Saturday's football game at the Pasadena Rose Bowl out of respect for those who lost homes and lives in devastating California wildfires.

The rival teams announced Thursday that they'll forego the traditional fires at their pre-game spirit rallies.

Wildfires in Northern and Southern California have killed nearly 60 people and burned thousands of homes.