The Latest: Trump says he'll leave businesses before Jan. 20

FILE- In this Aug. 30, 2011, file photo, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, right, and Rex Tillerson, ExxonMobil's chief executive smile during a signing ceremony in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. President-elect Donald Trump selected ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:45 p.m.

Donald Trump says he is leaving his businesses before Jan. 20 so he can "focus full time" on being president.

He says on Twitter that his sons Don and Eric, along with other executives, will manage the companies, and adds, "No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office."

Trump had been scheduled to hold a news conference this week on the future of his business empire, but it was postponed until next month. Sean Spicer, a Trump transition team spokesman, said the legal team needs more time to work out the plan for the Trump Organization.

Trump is promising to hold a news conference soon "to discuss the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest. Busy times!"

___

10:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department.

That's according to two people close to Trump's transition team.

The decision caps a lengthy process that often played out In public and exposed rifts within Trump's transition team. But Tillerson's close ties to Russia could still complicate his Senate confirmation hearings.

Trump was set to formally announce Tillerson's nomination Tuesday morning. The people close to Trump's transition insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the pick ahead of that announcement.

___

10 p.m.

Mitt Romney appears to be out of the running for secretary of state, writing on Facebook that it "was an honor to have been considered" for the job in Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Romney writes: "My discussions with President-elect Trump have been both enjoyable and enlightening. I have very high hopes that the new administration will lead the nation to greater strength, prosperity and peace."

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, was a vocal critic of Trump during the election. Some of Trump's senior advisers warned that tapping Romney for the job at State would anger the president-elect's loyal supporters.

Trump plans to announce his secretary of state pick Tuesday. Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson has emerged as the leading candidate.

___

7:40 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he'll announce his pick for secretary of state Tuesday morning.

Trump revealed his plans Monday night on Twitter. His search for the country's top diplomat has stretched out in a highly public fashion for weeks.

Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson has emerged as the leading candidate. He has met twice with Trump during the past week.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Trump pointed to Tillerson's deep relations with Moscow as a selling point. As Exxon Mobil's head, Tillerson maintained close ties with Russia and was awarded by President Vladimir Putin with the Order of Friendship, an honor for foreign citizens.

Other candidates considered by Trump include former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, once a vocal Trump critic, and Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who leads the Foreign Relations Committee.

___

7:30 p.m.

A federal judge has rejected an attempt to suspend a Colorado law requiring the state's nine electors to vote for the state winner of the presidential election.

The move delivers a severe setback to a longshot plan by a handful of electors to deny Donald Trump the presidency. Hillary Clinton won Colorado, but some of the state's Democratic electors hoped to join with Republican ones elsewhere to choose another Republican rather than Trump.

Two of the Colorado electors sued to suspend the state law that requires them to vote for the state winner. They argued it violates their First Amendment rights.

An attorney for Trump filed papers contending the litigation would undermine the electoral college.

___

6:40 p.m.

Donald Trump is postponing this week's planned news conference on the future of his business empire until next month because he wants to ensure that "proper protocols are put in place."

Sean Spicer, a Trump transition team spokesman, says the legal team needs more time to work out the plan for the Trump Organization. In an interview over the weekend, the president-elect said he would not participate in management nor would he "do deals" for his international company, but instead would leave management to his children and company executives.